Terrence J Is Engaged

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

TV personality and actor Terrence J (short for Terrence Jenkins) is getting ready to be a married man. The 41-year-old proposed to his 25-year-old girlfriend, model Mikalah Sultan. The engagement went down in Miami over the weekend and it appeared to be a very romantic affair.

The actor also flew in the model’s family to witness the special moment.

“Surprised her by flying all her family and friends to be there when she said yes,” a loved one posted on Instagram stories. The caption was written on an image of the newly-engaged couple wearing all black in front of the water and holding champagne glasses.

On Sultan’s Instagram Stories, she posted multiple videos with clips of the engagement celebrations. They had an intimate event with drinks, food and music flowing.

The couple haven’t been that visible online and it’s unclear when they began dating but it’s rumored to have been for some time. Last year, he gifted Sultan a 2023 Range Rover for her birthday.

“New car who dis? I’m in love. Thanks so much Terrance J for the most amazing bday gift ever. 2023 new body style,” Sultan posted on Instagram at the time.

The former E! News and 106 & Park host was previously in a relationship with model Jasmine Sanders between 2016 and 2018. During an interview with Baller Alert, Jenkins said he felt Sanders was the one at that time.

“In the relationship I’m in right now, we took a long time before we had sex and that’s why it’s been able to be a better thing. Because you have to really take time to get to know someone,” he said.

The year their relationship ended, Jenkins reportedly crashed his black McLaren sports car and fled the scene. There was a mystery woman in the passenger’s seat whose identify was never revealed.

Despite what happened in the past, the star is focused on his future with Sultan and the two couldn’t look happier. Congratulations!