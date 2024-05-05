7 Creative Tequila Cocktails To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo

Avion

Happy Cinco de Mayo! It’s time to celebrate. What better way to toast the spirited holiday than with some unique and tasty tequila-based cocktails? To help you entertain your guests, we’ve together seven craft cocktails and recipes to try. We’ve got you covered, from classic margaritas to tequila sunrises and Palomas!

Classic Margarita:

Start your Cinco de Mayo celebration with the timeless classic – the margarita! Mix up a batch of margaritas using DeLeón Blanco Tequila, fresh lime juice, and triple sec. Shake with ice, strain into salt-rimmed glasses, and garnish with a lime wedge for a refreshing and zesty cocktail that’s sure to be a hit with your guests.

DeLeón Paloma:

Put a twist on the classic Paloma cocktail using DeLeón Blanco Tequila as the base spirit. Combine tequila with grapefruit soda, fresh lime juice, and a splash of soda water for a bubbly and citrusy refresher, perfect for sipping on a hot Cinco de Mayo afternoon. Serve over ice with a grapefruit wedge garnish for an extra flavor.

Tequila Sunrise:

Brighten up your Cinco de Mayo festivities with a vibrant Tequila Sunrise cocktail made with DeLeón Blanco Tequila. Layer tequila, orange juice, and grenadine in a glass to create a stunning sunrise effect. Garnish with an orange slice and cherry for a visually stunning cocktail that tastes as good as it looks.

Spicy Margarita:

Add some heat to your Cinco de Mayo celebration with a spicy margarita made with DeLeón Blanco Tequila. Muddle jalapeño slices with fresh lime juice in a shaker, then add tequila, triple sec, and ice. Shake well, strain into a glass with ice, and garnish with a jalapeño slice for an extra kick of flavor. This fiery cocktail is sure to spice up your fiesta!

Additional recipes:

Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients

2 parts Avión Reserva Cristalino

2 parts Fresh Lime Juice

2 parts Crushed Watermelon Slices

1 part Agave Nectar

Preparation

Cut the watermelon flesh into small cubes and add it to your blender. Blend until smooth.

Next, take a shaker and add ice cubes, followed by 2 oz of premium tequila Avión Silver, fresh lime juice, and the agave nectar.

Shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds.

Then, strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer over your blended watermelon juice in a glass filled with ice cubes.

Stir well to combine all the flavors.

For an extra kick of flavor, add some salt to the rim of your glass before pouring in the cocktail mixture.

Garnish with watermelon slices

Avión Sour

Ingredients

1.5 parts Avión Reserva 44

½ part Lemon Juice

1 part Orange Juice

1 fresh Egg White

¼ part Agave Syrup

Orange Peel for garnish

Edible Flowers for garnish

Preparation

In a cocktail shaker, add all the ingredients

Put on a lid and dry shake without ice, for about 20 seconds.

Add ice and shake again for about 20 seconds.

Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with edible flowers.

Filtered Clear Margarita

Ingredients

1 ½ parts Avión Reserva Cristalino

1 part filtered Lime Juice

1 part Simple Syrup

Ice

Preparation