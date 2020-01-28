The Upgrade: 3 Parenting Apps To Make Life Easier

Getty Images

For many of our us, our grandparents, other relatives, and even neighbors served as our parents’ watchful eye when it came to keeping track of our every move. However, these days monitoring children involves more than simply making sure they don’t ride their bike in the street or watch Cinemax after dark.

Rapidly changing technology means kids have access to a world well beyond their home and neighborhood. From apps such as Instagram and Tik Tok, to thousands of television channels, keeping up with everything your child could possibly get into can be a daunting task. Thankfully, technology isn’t all bad, and there are great apps out there that make it a breeze to monitor your child’s digital habits.

Check out and download these easy to use apps that make parenting just a bit easier. Don’t worry, we won’t tell the kids.

01 Google Family Link Like many adults, children and teens are on Google all day, every day. That's what makes Google Family Link the perfect app. You can monitor your kids and teach them healthy digital habits by setting screen time limits and guiding them towards safe content. Photo Credit: Google 02 Find My Kids Not being able to locate your child is a parent's worst nightmare. With the Find My Kids app parents can download the app on their child's phone or GPS watch have instant access to locations your child is visiting, the sounds around them when they don't answer your call or an S-O-S signal if they're in danger. Photo Credit: Google Play 03 FamilyTime No need to stress about your child being distracted by social media during homework time or about how much time they're spending online in general. With FamilyTime you can monitor and manage their internet activities, phone logs, block apps and track their location. Photo Credit: iTunes

Share :