The Upgrade: 3 Apps To Get Your Body Right

Getty Images

Whether you’re looking to lose weight, gain muscle or tone up, getting your body on point so that you can live a healthier life is always a great goal to have.

The hardest part of getting fit is usually finding the time to get started and stay consistent. With work, family, and friends taking up so much time during the day, it’s almost impossible to find time for ourselves. However, that’s what is so great about technology, with the push of a button you can get your body in tip-top shape and check in on your goals from anywhere.

From mindful workouts and making better eating choices to creating better habits, we’ve rounded up a few cool apps that are perfect for getting your mind – and your body – right this year.

01 Down Dog Not everyone is ready to beast it out on a treadmill at the beginning of their fitness journey. If you're the type that wants a workout that's a bit slower and more mindful, then the Down Dog app is for you. The app is personalized to your needs by offering workouts that are put together based on your time restraints, level of expertise, or desired focus. Every time you start the app you'll get new routines and music that changes each time you workout. Photo Credit: iTunes 02 NOOM Sticking to healthy eating habits has to be one of the hardest parts of getting fit. With NOOM , you get advice on the psychology behind why you make certain food choices, how those choices impact your weight loss, and what you can do to modify the behaviors that made you gain in the first place. Photo Credit: iTunes 03 Today The best way to change habits and keep yourself focused on your fitness goals is to acknowledge them, track them and hold yourself accountable - and the Today app does just that. Create a "streak calendar" for your goals and use the visual representation of your fitness habits to help you build consistency. Photo Credit: iTunes

