On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Mercedes-Benz flagship dealership on 54th Street and 11th Avenue in Manhattan became the coolest nightclub since the glory days of Studio 54 a few blocks down at 8th avenue. For one night only, it was transformed into the Keys Club, a jazzy lounge filled with classic tunes from DJ Runna (official DJ for her hubby, Swizz Beatz), a formidable selection of cocktails and spirits (the grapefruit jalapeno from Haus Apertif was everything), hors d’oeuvres of margarita pizza, sushi and more being offered, and a memorable performance from the nightclub’s big act — Alicia Keys.

The joyous occasion was Mercedes-Benz’s way to celebrate their newest offering and most cutting-edge yet: the Mercedes-EQ line of electrical vehicles. The very first rollout in their new era of car creation, the 2022 EQS Sedan, was on display for all to see, touch and hop in.

Everything about it, from its sleek exterior to its bold off-white interior with its extended touch-screen dashboard and alluring blue lights snaking around the length of the inside of the car, wowed us. It will be available at Mercedes-Benz dealerships late this year.

But nothing received more rapt attention than Keys, a Mercedes-Benz ambassador. With a pink grand piano (which she switched out for her favorite electric Rhodes piano midway), she became part of a trio, backed by just a drummer and bass cello player. With their help, she serenaded the crowd with a stripped down performance of her classics, like “Fallin,” “You Don’t Know My Name” and “Empire State of Mind.” She also gave us newer gems, including “Best of Me,” a first track from her upcoming Keys album, out Dec. 10.

Sauntering around the stage in silver, she looked just as sleek as the EQS, both dazzling guests. Big names like Martha Stewart, Amber Ruffin and more rubbed elbows with influencers, media and fans of good music as NYC celebrated a few supreme innovators — Keys and Mercedes-Benz.