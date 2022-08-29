Taye Diggs Can't Believe He's Been 'Blessed' With Someone Like Apryl Jones

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Taye Diggs, 51, and 35-year-old TV personality Apryl Jones have been kicking it pretty heavy for some time now. While they haven’t exclusively spelled out the details of their relationship, it is pretty evident that the two are dating, which their followers can’t get enough of. Nobody loves it more than Diggs, though. He took to Instagram to openly appreciate his lady for being in his life. He listed her as one of a few things he’s especially thankful for, and did so in his now trademark hilarious way.

“As an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you are blessed with,” the actor shared on Instagram. “I feel really lucky to have the career I have, coming from nothing and then getting to be where I am.”

Diggs continued, “And then, the fact that this woman is in love with me. Like, I don’t [understand], I can’t, there-that’s how I know, praise you Lord Jesus or Buddha or Universe, ’cause somehow she’s next to me.” Enamored, The Best Man star continued while turning the camera to show off Ms. Jones. “She’s with me. Oh, my lord.”

Jones responded by giving Diggs some affectionate touches, beaming, and sitting down next to him. “So, for all you people out there who don’t think there’s God or no higher being or no higher force, y’all I know there is ’cause someone’s lookin’ out after me, boy!” The two then burst into laughter before the video ended.

Jones and Diggs are hard to miss on social media as they’re frequently posting videos of their humorous skits. When asked about his relationship with Jones during an interview with Fox 5 New York in July, he responded, “We’re cool, we’re enjoying ourselves. We’re having a lot of fun. These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can, and that kind of helps us out.”

The couple first started sharing social media clips together in December and made their first red carpet appearance in February at a movie premiere. They have since continued to make appearances in our social media feeds and publicly share their appreciation for one anther, which we love to see.