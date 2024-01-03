Taraji P. Henson Partners With Always Discreet To Keep It Real About An Often Unaddressed Perimenopause Symptom, Bladder Leaks

Taraji P. Henson/Always Discreet

You can always count on seasoned and beloved actress Taraji P. Henson to keep it real about generally any topic, but especially about mental health awareness and women’s health, so it’s not surprising that she’s teamed up with Always Discreet, Procter & Gamble’s bladder leak protection brand, to empower women to live life to the fullest, bring awareness and normalization to the perimenopause journey and the shared experience that often goes unaddressed – bladder leaks.

“Eradicating stigmas around things that affect us mentally is a passion of mine. This partnership falls right in line with the work that I’m doing for my mental health foundation, [Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation], and once I found out that depression and anxiety were a part of menopause and perimenopause, partnering with Always Discreet was a no-brainer. Their messaging just made sense,” Henson says to ESSENCE.

According to The North American Menopause Society, it was reported that by the year 2025, the number of postmenopausal women is expected to rise to 1.1 billion worldwide, yet 83% of women know almost nothing about the transitional life stage that occurs before menopause, perimenopause.

“For many women, major life stages such as puberty, first periods, and motherhood are surrounded with conversation. Yet, when it comes to perimenopause, this knowledge exchange is limited. Women are left unprepared for typical physical changes – this is especially true when it comes to bladder leaks, which is a common experience that 1 in 2 women over the age of 18 will experience in their lifetime,” says Balaka Niyazee, Senior Vice President of P&G Feminine Care North America.

To help prepare women and combat stigma, the Always Discreet “I Wish I Knew” video series brings together Henson and a group of women to discuss their perimenopausal experience openly. Together, the women candidly speak about the symptoms they expected, as well as the ones they didn’t, such as bladder leaks. Their conversation unpacks the effect of bladder leaks on their lifestyle and, as well as the relief that proper protection like Always Discreet provides as they navigate their changing bodies.

Article continues after video.

Henson wants Black women to be more open about their experiences with perimenopause and menopause by becoming vocal, “I think the way you become more open is you just open up, and you just start talking about it start with the friends thought it was someone you feel comfortable with and then just get comfortable in your body, talking about your experiences, because you can’t ignore them. Nothing’s broken. Perimenopause is just a part of life and aging. Also, a lot of young women are experiencing bladder leakage,” she shares.

The impact of bladder leaks on women can be significant. Further insights from the Always Discreet 2023 survey uncovered that:

70% of women say they would feel less alone in their experience if they knew other women were going through the same thing.

Nearly three-quarters of women who experience bladder leaks (73%) avoided going somewhere or doing something because of their bladder leaks.

81% of women who experience bladder leaks said it negatively impacted their overall confidence.

77% of women who experience bladder leaks said it negatively affected their ability to exercise or other physical activity.

“I vividly remember my journey with perimenopause. I didn’t know what was happening to me,” says Henson. “I did not experience bladder leaks, but I was experiencing a lot of other symptoms. We don’t talk enough about how women’s bodies continue to change, and it leaves us confused, frustrated, and feeling alone. I’m passionate about women living confidently and feeling empowered, so I’m proud to partner with Always Discreet.”

Henson tells us that she wished she knew more about perimenopause when she experienced symptoms of depression. “I wish I knew that was more than flashes and night sweats. I wish I knew the mental part that came with it. I wish I knew that my hormones were driving me to be depressed. I am glad I went to my doctor and had my hormones checked.”

She continues, “Ask questions, do research. And let’s start talking about it. We must get loud about what is happening to us as we age. We can’t get silent. We can’t put ourselves out to pasture. We need to come together as a collective. Women are much more powerful in numbers. And that’s why I’m glad and proud to see us start to take ownership of our stories.”

Always Discreet aspires for every woman who has experienced bladder leaks to be aware of, have easy access to, and purchase the best incontinence products for her needs without hesitation. With “I Wish I Knew,” Always Discreet encourages women everywhere to join the conversation, seek answers to their questions, and find protection that meets their unique needs.