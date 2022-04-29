Talk Show Host Tamron Hall ‘Devastated’ After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host Tamron Hall has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Hall informed her staff and production team of her health update via an email obtained by Page Six saying, “I wanted to share the news with you that I have tested positive for COVID-19.”

“I am following CDC guidelines, staying home and taking every precaution to ensure everyone’s safety,” she wrote in the statement. The star is reportedly asymptomatic.

The 51-year-old mother, who is vaccinated, went on to share the status of her 3-year-old son and husband, Steve Greener. “Thankfully, [my son] Moses and my entire family have all tested negative,” she said. “I am devastated to say the least, but I know we will get through this.”

Given the news of her diagnosis, Hall has been taping The Tamron Hall Show from her home in Harlem, with a source detailing that, “The staff has been rushing wardrobe and equipment from the studio at ABC to her home.”

The TV personality’s COVID-19 results have also caused her to pull out of co-hosting City Harvest’s 2022 gala with Benjamin Bratt. Additionally, the show’s exclusive interviews scheduled for this week were moved from in-person to Skype.

“They’re scrambling to save their big Mother’s Day show. Tamron’s showing no symptoms, and they hope she’ll be back in person for the Mother’s Day show,” a source told Page Six. “They are moving mountains to make it happen.”

We wish Hall a safe and speedy recovery.