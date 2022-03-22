‘I See Where You Get It From!’: People Can’t Believe Tamron Hall’s Mom Just Turned 72

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

If you ever wondered how Tamron Hall manages to stay fierce and flawless at 51, it’s because never-ending youthfulness runs in her family. For further poof of that, all you have to do is take a look at her mom, Ms. Mary Newton. The talk show host’s mom turned 72 this week, and no one can believe it. Not Hall, and not any of Hall’s Instagram followers, who were in awe of her beautiful mom.

“72 years old where !!?!” Hall wrote. “Happy Birthday to my day one, my ace, and my Queen. Happy Birthday Mama. 72 and an all new you. We love you. Go shorty!!! It’s your birthday”

“She looks so young!” wrote, NBC News reporter Kristen Welker. “Happy Birthday to your beautiful mama!”

Artist Bisa Butler, who was behind the unforgettable cover of our May/June 2021 issue wrote, “Beautiful Mama! I see where you get it from! Happy birthday to her🥳🥳🥳🥳”

Jemele Hill may have had the best response writing, “72??????? Chile, black women. All I can say.”

Hall thanked everyone for their comments, sharing another photo of her mom smelling her birthday flowers. “Thank y’all for celebrating with my Mom. It meant so much to read all the kind words and birthday shoutouts. #tamfam. 72 and many more flowers to enjoy.”

Not only is Ms. Mary aging extraordinarily well, she’s also aging gracefully. Hall seems to get that from her mom, as a reel was played on her talk show last fall of how often she comfortably talked about being 50. It was played to mark the host turning 51.

“I am proud to be 51 now! And it is so exciting just to have those 50 years under my belt,” she told the audience. “I can’t wait to see this next part and I’m tallying all of the experiences and taking notes from all of the amazing women, like my godmom who is in the audience, who taught me to embrace every year and to live it to its fullest.”

She celebrated with this racy (she said her mom did not approve) homemade magazine cover:

Yep! She gets it from her mama!