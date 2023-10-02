Tamar Braxton And Fiancé Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Call it Quits

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tamar Braxton, 46, is single again and her ex-fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson made the announcement on Instagram. The couple met on Peacock’s Queen’s Court and got engaged during the finale back in March.

“So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect,” Robinson wrote on his Instagram story. “Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person.”

He continued, “What happened and why – that’s our private place. No, I never cheated. No, I wasn’t there when she was at her mothers [sic] place when her car was burglarized.”

What Robinson is referring to is when Braxton came to social media recently to reveal she had been robbed in Atlanta. She disclosed she “doesn’t live anywhere” and “isn’t safe anywhere” or “with anyone.” This got fans worried, and they began speculating and asking where Robinson was in the comments as well as asking if the two were still together.

“I have always represented famous people, and the truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally,” JR, a personal injury and criminal defense attorney, added. “I turned down Queens Court several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love, and it did not end how I wanted it. So, I want to heal.”

The news was unexpected to some seeing as Braxton recently celebrated Robinson’s birthday by gifting him a billboard in New York City. The former couple seemed to be doing well and shared glimpses of their journey to blending their families. He has five children from four different women, while Braxton has a son with ex-husband Vince Herbert. There was some public baby momma drama between one of the mothers of Robinson’s kids who accused Braxton of “causing chaos,” but he publicly defended the singer at the time.

“Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” Robinson concluded in his latest post.

Before meeting him, the TV personality and singer was dating Nigerian businessman David Adefeso between 2018 and 2020. She was married to Herbert from 2003 to 2017.