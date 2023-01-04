First Look: Tabitha Brown Returns To The Kitchen With Third Target Collection

Coming off the heels of her successful second collection focused on home decor and adding uniqueness to your space, Tabitha Brown is launching her third line at Target. This collection is all about nourishing the mind, body, and soul with delightful, and yes, colorful, vegan-based food and cookware for your kitchen, hoping to bring love to every home and family gathering. This new collection includes low-lift delicious vegan food options, like dips/spreads, soups/sauces, and snacks (Brown’s favorites are the dill pickle popcorn, pickled okra, plant-based barbecue burger, and mango-basil sausages.)

Next up, we have deliciously bright, funky-hued, patterned tableware and cookware essentials, including drinkware, bowls, plates, pitchers, napkins, serving sets, skillets, and more. When designing this collection, convenience was top of mind for Brown as she wanted her audience to prioritize ease heading into the new year—leading her to create several posh food storage options and reusable totes, including portable containers and tumblers, encouraging her fans to enjoy delicious vegan food on the go.

Prices range from $2.99 to $90, with many items under $10, the most expensive being kitchen décor and accessories.

“Bringing people together over food makes my heart full, and I feel blessed to continue spreading nourishment and joy to Target’s guests,” Brown said in a press release for the launch. “My goal for this third collection is to deliver Tab-approved vegan food options that taste good and feel good for the soul and entertaining tools and essentials to help spread the love during mealtime with loved ones. I want to encourage y’all to be more intentional with what you feed your body so you can go on and shine your way. Set your table, set your intentions.”

“Our guests love what we’ve done in our partnership with Tabitha Brown, and I can’t wait for them to see this new collection – featuring vegan food items, refrigerated foods, meal solutions, and a range of kitchen and tabletop essentials,” shared Jill Sando, executive vice president, and chief merchandising officer for Target. “Tabitha’s cooking has brought joy to countless people, and you can see how this collection is incredibly close to her heart. There’s just so much here to help our guests bring nourishment and joy to their friends and family.”

Her newest line feels like an extension of her recent cookbook, Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations, as she has a similar mission with this collection, to provide accessible, non-intimating vegan-based products and solutions to everyday life. Brown agreed, “The line is accessible. Target is usually a location where everybody can get to pricing-wise, starting at $2.99. Most items are under $10. So, it’s affordable, and everybody can try it. When I’m promoting veganism or plant-based living, I want it to be accessible. I want it to be easy. I don’t want people to overthink it.”

Regarding how this collection ties into the previous ones, Brown has a simple explanation – joy. “It’s all about joy. Food should bring us joy. You’ll also see familiar patterns like the leaves and the stripes in all the kitchenware. I wanted to highlight blue and yellow for the new year because we often don’t think about beachy or springy colors in the winter. After all, it’s still so cold. I wanted to make this line bright and fun,” she shared.

She continued, “The whole idea of these collections is to bring people to the table together to gather or to refocus, to stay focused on you. It all ties in because it’s all about self-love. Right and doing something well for yourself, making yourself feel well feel happy.”

With the launch at the top of the new year, Brown encourages her audience to think through what they would like to accomplish for themselves in 2023 regarding self-care. One of her favorite sayings that ultimately defines the purpose of this collection is, “Set your table, set your intentions.”

“It’s all about your mood,” Brown declared. “You can set your intentions with your food. I want us to be intentional about being good to ourselves, and sometimes our food is a way we treat ourselves, but we need to be intentional with what we put in our bodies and mind. It starts with us. I want to encourage everyone to be intentional about how we’re treating ourselves this year,” she said.

In addition to her collection calling us to take ownership of how we care for ourselves this year, Brown has another mission, adding some flair to your drab and dull kitchen. Her cookware alone will have you wanting to whip up a vegan meal just to see the vibrant tableware and cooking accessories. Some cookware accessories are more personal to Brown and her fans than others. “Yes, [the cookware] is so classy, including Sheena’s Cousin, a replica of my favorite cooking spoon. So that is my favorite utensil. Everyone knows I cook with this old spoon, and my fans wanted a Sheena. So, now we have a cooking spoon labeled Sheena’s Cousin, and it’s blue. I know it will sell out!”

For Brown, this collection is a return back home to the kitchen and pays homage to her earliest supporters. “​​Food is how I started. Many people found me on social media doing recipes; I still do them when I can. I’m excited to return to the kitchen and cook again,” she shared.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, you can shop the collection on Target.com and in most Target stores; in the meantime, peruse our favorite items. You won’t be disappointed!