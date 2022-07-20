First Look: If You Loved Tabitha Brown’s Clothing Line With Target, Wait Until You See The Home Collection

Tabitha Brown for Target

After a triumphant debut of her first collection, filled with apparel, swim and accessories in bold colors and patterns, Tabitha Brown is launching her second collection with Target, and this one is all about brightening up the home.

The line includes a wide variety of things to help you spruce up your space. That includes stationery, wall décor and accents, organizational tools for your (home) office, pet items, furniture and more. Like the clothing and accessories collection, funky hues and patterns adorn the home goods, and they’re a good price. It all comes right on time for young students heading off to college, or people just looking to change up their digs in between seasons.

Prices range between $5 to $300, with the most expensive items being, as expected, furniture like the desk, ottoman, end table and accent chair that are a part of the collection.

“A pop of color or statement piece around my home, office or even a fun accessory for my dog Blacky helps fuel my creativity and motivates me to live a joyful life,” Brown said in a press release for the launch. “My hope for this second collection with Target is that it encourages guests to give to others and themselves an opportunity to create an environment where they too can thrive and go about their business with the most amazing intention.”

“Our guests loved the first launch of our Tabitha Brown for Target collection, and it was so exciting for our team to experience that joy as guests shared their favorites across social media,” shared Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target. “As we get closer to the second Tabitha Brown for Target collection launch, we’re thrilled to continue this partnership and introduce our guests to an assortment of office décor and essentials that are a true reflection of Tabitha’s joyful disposition. We hope this next collection serves as a source of inspirational, inclusive and affordable style for all.”

So when can you give away all your coins in exchange for this super cute line? It launches on Saturday, August 6 on Target.com and in Target stores. Until then, take a peek at what will be available below. As Brown says, “Start exploring, honey.”