‘God Is In Control’: Tabitha Brown’s LA Restaurant Opening Delayed Until Further Notice

Peter Forest/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Tabitha Brown is plant–based and passionate about it. She built her brand around creating delectable vegan dishes. In October last year, the vegan influencer, actress, and author announced she’d be opening her first restaurant, Kale My Name, in Los Angeles, which is based on an establishment she became a big fan of in Chicago. Brown shared via Instagram on Sunday (July 17) that the opening of the restaurant has come to a halt.

“God is in control🙏🏾,” she wrote on Instagram. “Keep y’all posted❤️ @kalemyname LA building has had an emergency preventing us from opening until further notice. Everyone is safe🙏🏾. Thank you so much for your concern and prayers! Back with updates soon!”

The restaurant was supposed to open in Encino and the venture, as mentioned, is a partnership with a Chicago-based restaurant and bar of the same name. The restaurant opened in 2020 and is owned by Nemanja Nekac Golubovic. The seeds for the partnership may have been planted when Brown was filming drama series The Chi in the city and became a regular customer at the restaurant.

In her Instagram post, Brown also shared that the Chicago-based branch of Kale My Name hasn’t been impacted by whatever has paused the opening of the LA space.

When Brown isn’t acting, hosting her YouTube kids show Tab Time, or encouraging us on Instagram, she’s putting pen to paper as an author. Her first book, Feeding The Soul (Because It’s My Business), released in 2021, was a New York Times #1 best seller. Her next venture as an author is a cookbook titled Cooking For The Spirit, which is set to launch in October 2022. It’s ideal for anyone on a hunt for simple family-friendly vegan recipes. She also recently released a line of clothing and accessories at Target, which has been a big hit.