Tabitha Brown Is Opening A Vegan Restaurant And The Food Looks Amazing

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The feel good guru has struck again. After the release of her uber successful “Sunshine” seasoning and becoming a New York Times bestselling author recently with Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom, Tabitha Brown is set to become a restaurateur next with what is sure to be yet another winning endeavor.

The vegan influencer and actress will be co-owner of a restaurant called Kale My Name. The business is a thriving one in Chicago, and Brown became familiar with it while filming episodes of The Chi (she was featured in Season 4). After becoming a huge fan of the delicious dishes, she teamed up with Kale My Name’s owner, Nemanja Nekac Golubović, and they’re expanding the restaurant by bringing it to her hometown of Los Angeles. They’ve found a location Encino and are getting the ball rolling on scheduling an opening day.

“I’m opening my first vegan restaurant!!” she wrote on Instagram when announcing the news. “Family it’s officially happening!!! I’m opening my very first restaurant 🙌🏾🙌🏾. I’m so thankful and grateful to bring @kalemyname to Los Angeles🙌🏾 as a Co-owner. Y’all It’s about to be Very Good!!!!”

It certainly looks like it will be. Brown shared video of a past brunch experience at the restaurant and couldn’t stop raving about the food. Breakfast staples like bagels and lox (using jackfruit), pancakes and sausage, “chicken” and waffles (actually cauliflower) were brought to her and her circle and they couldn’t get enough of the plant-based bites.

When sharing the news, Brown, as usual, made sure to share an inspiring message with her followers about the importance of seeing a dream through.

“If you have a idea or a dream, a thought, honey, do something with it,” she said. “This is about to be my first restaurant experience, something I never even thought I could do, but here we are. A great partner, a restaurant that I love and believe in, here in California. And I ain’t gon’ stop here. That’s what my spirit’s saying: ‘Tab this is the first but not the last.'”