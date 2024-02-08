Mamas At Work: Soccer Star Sydney Leroux Travels With Her Kids During The Season And It Keeps Her Motivated

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The world of a footballer, or soccer player as many Americans may call it, is fast paced. There’s training, practice, travel, matches – rinse and repeat. Sydney Leroux lives that experience, all while juggling two children and her own needs. In the long list of responsibilities she has professionally and personally, it could be easy for the Angel City FC forward to put herself last, but she makes it a priority to practice self-care. For example, as the upcoming National Women’s Soccer League season prepares to commence in March, she is using this pre-season time to pour into herself.

“As I reset before the season starts, I’ve made a commitment to implement smart health and wellness practices that I can take with me to make me feel good when life is busy,” she tells ESSENCE, mentioning Pilates, which clearly helps her keep her six-pack razor sharp. Another practice is prioritizing good dental hygiene. “I’ve found that looking and feeling fresh at the start of my morning energizes me throughout the day,” she says. “By focusing on small and sustainable actions, I feel more motivated to play at my best.”

Brushing your teeth for two minutes to start and end the day might seem like a no-brainer, but overwhelmed, overstimulated moms can fall victim to placing the practice on the back burner to meet drop-off times in the morning and when exhausted after a bedtime routine at night.

With that in mind, Leroux has partnered with Philips Sonicare to help others be intentional about keeping up sustainable oral hygiene habits. She swears by her ProtectiveClean 6100 brush. “I love it! Its pressure sensors let me know when I’m brushing too hard, and it has a two-minute timer that helps me stay on track during my morning and nighttime routines. It’s a self-care essential for me so that I’m making the most of my time.”

And time is of the essence for Leroux. When asked how she gets everything done, the athlete and mom admits it’s “challenging to say the least.”

“It requires a lot of work, but when you seek ways to make the time, it is so worth the effort,” says Leroux. “Like my approach to soccer, I’ve found that making the most of smaller moments helps me practice mindfulness. I’m able to spend time with my kids and keep up with my fitness schedule by being present in the time that I have.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Sydney Leroux #2 of Angel City FC and her children Cassius Cruz Dwyer and Roux James Dwyer walk the pink carpet ahead of a game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at BMO Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Being methodical when it comes to time has helped her be successful on the pitch. And thankfully, Leroux doesn’t have to sacrifice time with her children in order to pursue her career fully. Son Cassius, 7, and daughter Roux, 5 (whom she shares with ex-husband and fellow footballer Dom Dwyer) are with her on the road.

“I love having my kids with me,” she says. “It makes me even more motivated to show them that Mommy is still chasing her dream too.”

So for people who may believe that to be a top-tier athlete, or at the top of any industry, like this World Cup winner, motherhood has to wait, Leroux, who once trained, lightly, while six months pregnant with her daughter, says not so fast.

“I say that anything is possible if you put your mind to it!” she says. “Health and wellness mean so much to me, which is why I’ve partnered with Philips Sonicare to inspire people to establish and prioritize their own wellness routines. Balancing being a mom and an athlete isn’t easy, but it doesn’t have to be impossible if you have the right mindset, and it is so rewarding.”

Leroux adds, “Setting yourself up for success can be as simple as focusing on the moments you have, instilling good habits and being present for what matters most.”