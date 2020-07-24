15 Black Owned Wellness Brands You Should Buy For Your Next Self-Care Day

Let’s be honest: with everything going on in the world right now — the almost daily killings of Black people, a global pandemic and just day-to-day stresses of life — we could all use a self-care day right about now.
And with July 24th serving as International Self-Care Day (and a Friday!), it’s the perfect excuse to prioritize yourself and support some of your favorite Black owned wellness brands. Because if not us, than who?
If you’ve already fully stocked up on your favorites, now’s the time to get familiar and add to your repertoire with a few brands you may not be familiar with. Explore these 15 dope ass wellness brands — started by Black founders — ranging from CBD tinctures to essential oils to hair and skincare.
01
Bifities Gifts
What better way to indulge in self-care than with a “positivity” curated gift box filled with all Black owned brands? With Black business owners being hit especially hard during COVID -19, Bifities Gifts provides support and a platform for them to increase and sustain Black businesses while prioritizing the thing you need most — you. With a marketplace of journals, candles, books and more, Bifties Gifts is bringing people together while supporting their community.
02
Kinkistry
Learn to love and protect your every curl, kink, and coil with Kinkistry — the ultimate all natural hair solution designed for Black women. From clip-ins and wigs to wefted hair and drawstring ponytails, their 100% Virgin human hair extensions are made to blend in seamlessly with your hair’s texture so you can achieve the style you want while indulging your inner naturalista during your next at-home self-care day.
03
Calabash Tea & Tonic
Washington D.C.’s award-winning tea shop offers a monthly CALA-Box featuring popular tea blends and recipes developed by Calabash’s TeaEO, Dr. Sunyatta Amen, who amongst other things, is also an accomplished vegan chef. Perfect for self-care days at home, or your morning tea fix CALA-Box blends have included Rescue Me, an herbal tea blend trusted for millenia for immune system support and My Last Good Nerve, a tea blend that is ideal for anyone needing to soothe frazzled nerves and ease anxiety with herbal scents and flavors such as lavender, chamomile, and passionflower. Orders can be placed at www.calabashtea.com/calabox and shipped anywhere in the United States.
04
BeautyBeez
What better brand to support than a beauty store prioritizing products for women of color? With a flagship location in Los Angeles and an online store, BeautyBeez is a community for all beauty needs. BeautyBeez is a place where women of color not only shop for the best in hair care, beauty, skincare, wigs, and extensions but can also choose to relax in the in-store spa or explore in a space created specifically for them.
05
Shea Shea Bakery
Black may not crack, but it definitely needs to be maintained. And no wellness routine is complete without proper skin treatment and moisturizing. Thankfully Shea Shea Bakery’s body butter will elevate any self-care day, by making you smell and feel delectable after slathering it on. Their skin-care products are dessert-inspired and range from everything from body butter to bath bombs.
06
Kubra Kay Skincare
Biomedical engineer turned beauty founder Khadidja Toure made her debut into the beauty scene in July 2019. The brand is rooted in global skincare practices and uses natural, organic formulas to keep your skin healthy and glowing all year round. Toure was inspired to create her line after traveling and learning about skin care practices from around the world, making it an idyllic way to bring the world to you, since you can’t go into the world.
07
Aba Love Apothocary
Aba Love Apothecary is a lush, handcrafted collection of botanical skincare products and healing aromatics made with the intention of showing love, reverence and care to all those looking to nurture its properties. This New York City-based shop offers handcrafted skincare products made from essential oils, absolutes, resins, plant and seed oils.
08
Nyakio Beauty
This skincare collection is grounded in ethically sourced ingredients that combines cultural traditions with modern, results-driven formulas. The line features a five regimen collection: (Cleanse, Exfoliate, Restore, Moisturizer and Treat) that work together to hydrate, revitalize, smooth and provide anti-aging benefits.
09
CxffeeBlack
This Black-owned coffee brand sells coffee and coffee-related products online, with a mission to "make coffee black again" through education and empowerment. CxffeeBlack is reclaiming high-quality coffee as a part of black culture — whether it’s for your daily pick-me-up, or your self-care routine. Recognized by Sprudge as one of Sprudge’s Twenty for 2020, honoring and amplifying leaders in the global coffee community, creator Bartholomew Jones is sparking a conversation and a movement.
10
Golde
Golde was founded by Trinity Mouzon in 2016 with the vision of making self-care more inclusive, engaging, and fun. The brand, which makes powders for smoothies, lattes, or face masks, is a fun way to get your superfoods. The hero ingredient is single-origin turmeric, a potent super-herb recognized for its beautifying, healing, and mood-boosting properties.
11
The Bubble Bistro
One of the best ways to wind down on a self care day is a nice long shower or hot relaxing bath. The Bubble Bistro will brighten up your self care day with its all-natural bath and body products created by Andrea Soewu. The Bubble Bistro uses food-quality natural ingredients and natural colorants that gently cleanses the skin without being harsh, irritating, or drying.
12
Harlem Candle Company
Cozying up at home calls for a scented candle to transport and relax you. The Harlem Candle Company is a black woman-owned business that crafts luxury candles inspired by the iconic music, icons, and richness of Harlem. The collection also includes reed diffusers, and room sprays that celebrate and uplift the artistic achievements of Harlem Renaissance icons such as Langston Hughes, Josephine Baker and James Baldwin.
13
I+I Botanicals
Looking for some items to build your self-care routine? Look no further than I+I Botanicals! Co-founded by Selam Kelati, the organic and vegan beauty line is infused with CBD and features four skin and body care products that feature formulations that are good for the body, good for the Earth and good for the soul. From coffee scrub to body mist, I+I Botanicals’ products spice up your personal wellness routine.
14
The Honey Pot Company
If you haven’t seen founder Bea Dixon’s Target commercial for The Honey Pot Company, then you’ve probably been living under a rock (or stuck in a pandemic!). This socially conscious, environmentally friendly, cruelty-free brand that is dedicated to developing only the best products for feminine hygiene that are free of chemicals, parabens, carcinogens and sulfates. The Honey Pot Co. has award-winning, all-natural products like magnesium-infused soothing body balms to help with period aches and pains and limited-edition lavender bath bombs that make the perfect self-care day.
15
The Cristalline
Using the philosophy of crystal healing as their foundation, The Cristalline is a lifestyle brand that creates products that help achieve a more balanced energy, as part of your wellness routine. Founded by Reiki healer Rashia Bell, the business sells stunning crystal bowls, vases, and face rollers, like the Color Pop Matte Sienna with Rose Quartz.