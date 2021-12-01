Sustainable Gifts For The Eco-Conscious Loved-Ones On Your List

I’m trying not to focus on landfills too much here, but honestly, until I got into this gift guide, I had no idea that the world is actually running out of space for dumping trash. We’ve gotta educate ourselves so we can leave the next generation with enough clean air and water.

That said, there are so many easy things we can do to make a difference. Start with buying from eco-friendly, sustainable, and ethical brands: they’re everywhere and sell everything from kitchen supplies to phone cases to fashion to hair products. Check out your “one-use” habits… do you buy water in plastic bottles, or daily coffee in “disposable” cups? Give momma earth a big kiss by buying a Stojo (see below) and cutting out so much daily waste. We can all make a substantial difference in our everyday lives by making more sustainable choices and purchasing sustainable gifts!