Sustainable Gifts For The Eco-Conscious Loved-Ones On Your List

I’m trying not to focus on landfills too much here, but honestly, until I got into this gift guide, I had no idea that the world is actually running out of space for dumping trash. We’ve gotta educate ourselves so we can leave the next generation with enough clean air and water.
That said, there are so many easy things we can do to make a difference. Start with buying from eco-friendly, sustainable, and ethical brands: they’re everywhere and sell everything from kitchen supplies to phone cases to fashion to hair products. Check out your “one-use” habits… do you buy water in plastic bottles, or daily coffee in “disposable” cups? Give momma earth a big kiss by buying a Stojo (see below) and cutting out so much daily waste. We can all make a substantial difference in our everyday lives by making more sustainable choices and purchasing sustainable gifts!
01
RECYCLED CASHMERE
The founders of Naadam are responsibly cruelty-free when it comes to the animals behind their raw product and they’ve cut out the middle men (brokers) of the cashmere trade so that the herders receive substantially more and you pay substantially less for quality cashmere. The site has a wide range of offerings, with some plus sizing and their famous $75 cashmere crewneck sweater. This hoodie is so cozy and comes in six colorways, sizes XXS-3X. There are also matching cashmere joggers (sold separately). Naadam Recycled Cashmere Hoodie in Oatmeal
02
RECYCLED REMNANTS
This Dutch knitwear brand is focused on design and fashion without all of the waste. They transform unused, surplus materials into brightly patterned knit accessories. Their vibrant offerings are so happy and bring a bright pop of color to your outerwear in cool temps. Verloop Optical Wave Scarf in Flame/Jade
03
VEGAN DREAM
Now that landfills occupy 55% of our planet, the founder of this brand only uses recycled materials with her product. So far they’ve saved 10 million bottles from hitting the landfills. You’ll love the organization of this 100% vegan suede bag: it comes with two zipper compartments and a central zipper compartment along with two open pockets for keys and phone and additional inner side zip pockets. The strap is also detachable. Also available in black. LaBante Demi Winged Faux Leather Bag in Grey
04
CLEAN AND GREEN SCENTSATIONS
Lavanila is one of the pioneers of clean and green beauty. There are zero baddies in their products, which are fresh and pure and do what they are supposed to do. On top of that, for every online order a tree is planted. This Pure Vanilla set is made with quality vanilla from Madagascar and of course the candle is clean burning, from 100% natural soy. Lavanila The Pure Vanilla Fragrance + Candle Set
05
SOLAR POWERED CHARGER
Charge your devices (phones, speakers, bike lights, AirPods, smart watches, etc..) with the power of the sun! And this charger stores the energy from the sun, so you can charge your devices anytime, day or night. It’s super easy to install and the makers do not want you to ever throw it away, so if it needs repairing send it back and the makers will replace the parts. Take advantage of this $20 off deal, which ends this Friday December 3rd. GroupHug Window Solar Charger
06
WORLD’S FIRST COMPOSTABLE TRANSPARENT IPHONE CASE
If you care about fair trade and organic food than this brand is up your alley. Pela’s handmade case is made from plant-based materials and it’s the world’s first compostable, transparent iPhone case! More importantly, it’s durable enough to protect your phone against impact, drops and scratches. Pela Clear Tropical Leaves iPhone Case
07
BEAUTY FOR YOU AND THE PLANET
Aveda has truly led the beauty industry with their enviromentally responsible philosophy: they were the first beauty brand to use 100% post consumer recycled materials in their packaging, the first to manufacture products with 100% wind power and they were vegan and cruelty-free before such “labels” were plastered on beauty products. Last but certainly not least, their products are 90% naturally derived. Naturally, this collaboration with Phillip Lim (Aveda’s first ever collab, by the way) came together because of the two brands’ like-minded philosophies around design and the future of the planet. This particular gift set includes one of my favorite collections, the Botanical Repair Strengthening line, and includes a gorgeous water-absorbing hair towel wrap courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim. Check out their other Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim gift sets, more combos of best sellers and beautiful design. Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim Limited Edition Botanical Repair Strenghtening Collection Rich
08
ZERO WASTE TABLEWARE
Ekobo uses renewable and durable bamboo and other eco-friendly materials, alternatives to plastics and disposables, to create functional, green products for everyday living. This common sense colander set includes the perforated bowl for rinsing fruits and veggies or draining pasta. It sits in a slightly larger bowl, with a spout, so one can collect the water you’re not using and then use it to water plants, clean the floors or whatever. The bowl is an ideal mixing bowl for cakes, scrambling eggs, etc…and the spout is useful for pouring. There are two size options, small and large and eight five colorways. Ekobo Recycled Bamboo Colander & Pour Bowl Set
09
GREAT FOR HAIR, AND AFRICAN PARKS
Salwa Petersen is a native of Chad, a beauty expert and business woman who has managed to bottle an efficasious version of chebe, a traditional Chadian hair treatment, that, like the original herbs, promotes strong and long hair. Her multi-award winning Chebe du Chad (vegan) Hair cream and her can’t-keep-in-stock plant-based comb are now available in an organic cotton, ethically printed bag. This limited edition gift set is currently on sale, so hurry while supplies last. Last but not least, 2% of the price from all of her products is donated to the conservational African Parks Network. Salwa Petersen Limited Edition Gift Set Bag
10
A CUP OF LOVE
Stojo knows that this product will save thousands of disposable cups and more importantly they hope it will inspire new conversations and new habits that respect the planet. Take your smoothie, beer, coffee or whatever, whereever your heart desires in their 16oz cup. Imagine a year with coffee but without the waste of 300 + disposable cups… You can do it! And the straw provides splash-proof sipping. Available in 25 cute colorways. Stojo 16oz Cup
