Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Supa Cent (also known as Raynell Steward), is engaged to her boyfriend, fellow entrepreneur Rayzor.

The proposal had all of social media gushing as it came at the end of a very romantic day. It kicked off with a surprise professional makeup session, a ready-made outfit (that didn’t fit but was thoughtful) and then a romantic ride around New Orleans. This ride was extra special because Rayzor rented out a streetcar filled with pictures of them hanging from the ceiling. Supa mentioned that one of her favorite memories as a child was riding in the streetcars.

Their day out ended with Rayzor having Supa meet him in a room with a large sign that read, “Will You marry Me.” Cue the waterworks! Supa immediately broke down in tears before saying yes, gasping at the eleven-carat diamond ring he put on her finger. The moment left all of her fans feeling all of the feels.

After the fact, Supa uploaded a post to her Instagram page with pictures from the engagement and captioned it, “My heart stopped today! The easiest ‘yes’ I’ve ever said.”

Rayzor also posted the special moment on his page and wrote a heartfelt message.

“Yesterday was a perfect day…. One of raynell’s childhood memories is riding the streetcar. So i rented one out, got them to pick us up minutes from her childhood home and hung all the pictures from our one year relationship from the ceiling,” he wrote. “Instead of touring New Orleans we toured the last 12 months we spent together.”

The caption continued, “Stopped @ the columns where our families waited in a room for me to ask her to spend a lifetime with me. For the last two months i had been putting so much energy into yesterday, not noticing that she was doing the same. God’s wink. Thank you to my fiancée @supa_cent , my new extended family ❤️ and thank you to my support system for being there.”

The 34-year-old social media influencer and her future husband went public with their relationship in November 2021, but celebrated their one-year anniversary this month.

Rayzor is a business owner who works with brand ROCKET X Denim and is also an events producer. Supa is the founder of the successful beauty brand The Crayon Case.