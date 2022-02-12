13 Mouthwatering Dishes To Try When In South Beach Miami

Ruben Cabrera

Art Basel isn’t the only event that gets the people going in Miami. In fact, about 60,000 come out for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF) from the Food Network and Cooking Channel. It’s a four-day festival filled with good food, culinary stars and beloved celebrities. Those into food travel can head to South Beach and expect to see the creations of top wine and spirit producers and chefs and culinary stars. And while there is plenty to see and do within the event from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, there’s even more to offer around town at popular restaurants and staple eateries in Miami. Here are a few locals can’t get enough of, and they include a lot of ceviche, sandwiches (Cuban and burgers), seafood and more. Book a flight ASAP to get these one-of-a-kind dishes on a table near you.