19 Can’t Miss Miami Art Basel Events

Art Basel is back. Black artists, curators, collectors, administrators, promoters and performers are flocking to Miami Beach to highlight the contributions of Black creators.

The international art fair originated in the 1970s after gallerists Ernst Beyeler, Trudl Bruckner and Balz Hilt wanted to expose their artists to a wider audience. Through the years it expanded from Basel Switzerland to Miami Beach and evolved into an explosion of culture that has a positive economic impact on not only the areas it is housed in but the careers of artists.

Galleries are banding together to promote the works of artists like Kerry James Marshall, Alteronce Gumby, and Jean-Michel Basquiat at the revamped festival this year. Brands have also joined in on the fun, giving the average consumer access to experiences usually closed off to anyone outside of the art world’s inner circle. Tech companies like Triller and Artx are finding new ways to connect with current and collectors. Financial service firms like American Express are funding the careers of the next contemporary stars while letting everyone hold a bit of wonder in their pockets. And premium liquor brands like Ciroc are educating attendees while working to make everyone feel special at a unique event in a pop-up chateau.

Satisfy your curiosity by learning about the history of Miami before the high-rises and VH1 cameras arrived, or take a twilight tour through a neighborhood off the beaten path to discover some new restaurants and boutiques. Twirl beneath painted parasols that represent the Afro-Latina experience. Shop at a small Black business or discover a new voice on the sidewalk. No matter what your aesthetic preference or your party style there is something you can enjoy and learn from at this year’s festivities.

See the Art Basel events you don’t want to miss below.