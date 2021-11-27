19 Can’t Miss Miami Art Basel Events
Wynnwood Art Walls
Art Basel is back. Black artists, curators, collectors, administrators, promoters and performers are flocking to Miami Beach to highlight the contributions of Black creators

The international art fair originated in the 1970s after gallerists Ernst Beyeler, Trudl Bruckner and Balz Hilt wanted to expose their artists to a wider audience. Through the years it expanded from Basel Switzerland to Miami Beach and evolved into an explosion of culture that has a positive economic impact on not only the areas it is housed in but the careers of artists

Galleries are banding together to promote the works of artists like Kerry James Marshall, Alteronce Gumby, and Jean-Michel Basquiat at the revamped festival this year. Brands have also joined in on the fun, giving the average consumer access to experiences usually closed off to anyone outside of the art world’s inner circle. Tech companies like Triller and Artx are finding new ways to connect with current and collectors. Financial service firms like American Express are funding the careers of the next contemporary stars while letting everyone hold a bit of wonder in their pockets. And premium liquor brands like Ciroc are educating attendees while working to make everyone feel special at a unique event in a pop-up chateau.   

Satisfy your curiosity by learning about the history of Miami before the high-rises and VH1 cameras arrived, or take a twilight tour through a neighborhood off the beaten path to discover some new restaurants and boutiques. Twirl beneath painted parasols that represent the Afro-Latina experience. Shop at a small Black business or discover a new voice on the sidewalk. No matter what your aesthetic preference or your party style there is something you can enjoy and learn from at this year’s festivities. 

See the Art Basel events you don’t want to miss below.

Chateau CÎROC
This experience from the premium features a “gallery and a one-of-a-kind gift shop.”
CÎROC
The Bishop Gallery And Triller Presents Our Friend Jean
This partnership between the Gallery and AI platform “promises extraordinary experiences,” including live and virtual auctions, celebrity appearances, live painting, sudden NFT drops, musical shows, exclusives previews and exhibits.
Triller
Point Comfort Art Fair + Show
Nobody has better taste than HBCU grads and the Hampton Art Lovers are hosting this show in the chic neighborhood of Overtown.
Historic Ward Rooming House Gallery
Bubblegum, Lipstick, And Hope
This exhibition features over 200 portraits from Rebecca Moses.
Photo Credit: RALPH PUCCI International
Art Miami
This waterfront show will feature “135 international galleries from 17 countries representing 60 cities.”
Art Miami
The Confidante Sprayground
The classic hotel is hosting several exhibitions, a live skate demonstration, pop-up shops and more.
The Confidante Miami Beach
Wynnwood Walls
Learn about the effort behind the eruption of color at the iconic landmark.
Wynnwood Walls
Alteronce Gumby & Fred Eversley At Nicola Vassell Gallery
Gumby & Eversley are helping the Nicola Vassell Gallery make its Art Basel debut.
Nicola Vassell Gallery
Le Art Noir, Diversity in Color
The African Heritage Cultural Arts is hosting this display of art touching on timely topics.
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Umbrellas Of Little Havana Art Festival
Take in the sights and sounds of Miami beneath cheerful hand painted umbrellas.
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Pigment International/Golden Galleries Exhibition – Spectrum Miami
Chicago’s Pigment International and Colorado’s Golden Galleries are coming together to present Black masters in contemporary art.
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Art Beat Miami
Their 8th annual celebration will highlight the work of more than 30 artists at the Caribbean Marketplace in Little Haiti.
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies
The immersive exhibition showcases different facets of the Black experience through “the perspective of artists Vince Fraser and Ursula Rucker.”
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Soul Basel Open Air Art Village & Exhibition: If These Streets Could Talk Pt. 1
Learn the history of Black Miami at this exhibit presented by the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc.
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Black Women in Art: The Noire Perspective
Join the Haitian Heritage Museum and Sugarcane Magazine for a discussion centered on Black women and art featuring some of the most impactful voices in the field.
HAITIAN HERITAGE MUSEUM
Soul Basel: Rolling Art & Vibez Car Show
This free event offers “live music, food trucks, vendors and more.”
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Miami Art Week Kick-Off Art Talk + Open Spin
Enjoy a night of “music, memories, and art” at this community event hosted by OrganizerOpa-Locka Community Development Corporation.
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Art, Blues & Soul Festival
Chrisette Michele is headlining this 5th annual lineup of this festival.
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center
Art Gaysel
This Queer art fair is taking place at a “gay owned and operated,” hotel.
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
