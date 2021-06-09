YouTube Offers Grants To Black Creators In Honor of Black Futures Month

Everyone knows Black creators drive the culture forward.

No one understands that more than YouTube, that’s why they are to open grant applications on June 21 for the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund Class of 2022 to help Black content creators focus on their creative work.

Launched last year, YouTube’s $100 million #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund was created to support emerging Black musicians to produce art that amplifies the voices, perspectives, and stories of all Black artists around the world.

The announcement also highlighted that those based in the UK and Canada, Brazil, Australia, Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria are now eligible to apply.

“The YouTube Music team is excited to expand the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund and create new opportunities while also reflecting on the progress made to date,” says Alex Okosi, YouTube’s EMEA managing director for emerging markets. “The six-month scholarship term will see recipients undertake courses in music production, engineering, songwriting, mixing, music business, and much more,” he adds.

In an effort to continue to bolster Black voices and amplify songwriters’ and producers’ voices, Youtube will also partner with renowned music education institution, 1500 Sound Academy, founded by Grammy-Award-winning songwriters and producers James Fauntleroy and Larrance “Rance” Dopson. Through an inaugural #YouTubeBlack Music Future Insiders Scholarship, and in partnership with 1500 Sound Academy, Youtube will also fund 10 full-ride scholarships to the Academy’s Live Online 1500 Music & Industry Fundamentals program.

During the six-month scholarship term, recipients will take courses in music production, engineering, songwriting, mixing, music business and much more.

Since its founding last year, the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund has also launched a content series and events to honor Black culture. Among the lineup is 2 Chainz‘s “Money Maker Fund” series awarding a total of $55,000 to Black entrepreneurs who pitched business ideas on the show and Masego’s “Studying Abroad” live stream concert series.

Through the inaugural Class of 2021, the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund provided resources including dedicated one-on-one support, seed funding, training, and networking programs enabling the 21 grantees to achieve incredible growth, not only on YouTube but in their careers.