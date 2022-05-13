‘This Isn’t Something Easy For Anybody’: Sonya Curry On Her Divorce And Son Steph’s Comments About It

Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Sonya Curry and former NBA player Dell Curry rattled fans when it was revealed in 2021 that they were getting divorced after more than 30 years of marriage. The educator and mother made a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show to promote her new memoir, Fierce Love. During their conversation, she discussed how the family’s getting through it. To start, she was asked about son Stephen’s that their split has been “challenging” for him, which she said she was saddened by.

“I know that this isn’t something easy for anybody. This is a hard thing. And to feel like you cause other people pain in any situation is difficult,” she said.

Sadness aside, she also felt immensely proud of how much grace Steph has shown her during this season of her life, especially as he attributed his calm approach to the divorce to his upbringing.

“I was just happy and fulfilled to know that the parenting and all the love and the nurturing that we’ve poured into our children is coming out that way and he’s able to express that,” she said. [It] just made me so proud because now it’s like they’re giving to me everything I poured into them. It’s coming back to me full-fold and it’s such a blessing.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Steph’s interview, he spoke to sports site The Ringer about how the divorce affected him, despite him being an adult with a family of his own. In the interview, Steph extended compassion to both his parents.

“I had to make sure I was in that moment with both of them separately and this wasn’t just this whole kind of thing,” he said. “That is how I choose to approach that. Because it is challenging.”

“I could be mad and be like, ‘Y’all effed this up,’” he added. “I could have that approach. But it’s going to be an acknowledgment of both of y’all in terms of how y’all raised me. The calmness I have in myself is because of y’all.”

Sonya is practicing what she preaches as she’s using calm tactics to handle negative headlines about her divorce. She says when her children were young, they wouldn’t purchase newspapers when Dell was playing to avoid negative press and she’s doing the same now.

“I don’t listen to a lot of the social media. If something kind of leaks and gets to me and sneaks in then you know, I just take it to prayer and try to leave it with God and focus on what I can focus on,” she said.

“If there’s something in there that’s truthful, then I try to take accountability for that, get better, wake up every day and lean into what my book is titled ‘fierce love.’ [Show] a lot of grace and a lot of mercy every day for myself, and then I can give that to other people. And relying on my children. As long as I know the people that I love know the truth, then I can lean on that as well.”