Snoop Dogg Says Charlie Wilson Kept Him From Leaving His Wife

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante still going strong after more than 25 years of marriage and meeting way back when they were teenagers in Long Beach, Calif. Since keeping a marriage together for decades isn’t the easiest feat, the couple often get applauded for it. One of the secrets to their success is having the right people in their corner, and ear.

Snoop recently gave a shout out to Charlie Wilson for being one of those people.

During Wilson’s recent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony, Snoop shared how the legendary singer helped him.

“This man right here means the world to me, not just musically but personally, especially when it comes to me and my wife because there were certain phases in my life where I felt like, ‘I should be by myself, I should do this alone,'” said the multifaceted rapper.

The “Drop It Likes It’s Hot” rapper continued saying that Wilson “was the only one man enough to pull me to the side and let me know, ‘Don’t blow a good thing. Get back home. You got the greatest woman in the world. You have a family.'”

This isn’t the first time Snoop has made reference to someone else stepping in to help him save his relationship with Shante. He’s also said that rapper Tupac helped him salvage his relationship with her before they got married.

During an interview on The View, he recalled how he was at odds with Shante and his peers at Death Row at the time told him to forget about her because he could have any woman he wanted.

He said Tupac was the only one who told him Shante loved him and that he needed to marry her. “I listened to what he said and I married my wife and like 20 something years later, we still married,” he said.

The West Coast rapper, also known as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., met his longtime love at Long Beach Polytechnic High School. His beautiful wife has also expressed in previous interviews that she was his biggest fan long before the fame.

“I was there with him when he started all this. Even before he came out (as a musician), our friends and I were his fans,” she said in a 2021 interview with W magazine. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions.”

As with any long-term relationship, their marriage has seen its fair share of hardships over the years. In 2004, Snoop filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. As we can see by their aging love story, the divorce never happened. In 2007, the rapper admitted it was a blunder on his part during an interview with PEOPLE.

“I thought I was the man, and I was willing to give up what I had at home for that until I realized that what I had at home was irreplaceable,” he said.

In January 2008, they did a vow renewal and 15 years later, they’re still Mr. and Mrs. Broadus.