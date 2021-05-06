Check Out This Line Of Colorful And Creative Mother’s Day Cards Celebrating Single Moms
BLK/Princess Karibo
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you’ve probably gone through a number of stories and sites looking for creative ways to celebrate the moms in your life. If you want to do something extra special for those in your circle who are raising kids by themselves, there are some thoughtful and colorful cards you can send them to remind those mamas of how great of a job they’re doing.

BLK, the #1 dating app for Black singles, has partnered with a trio of Black creatives to release some exclusive cards for single moms “handling motherhood like a true boss.” They’re free to download and send, and you can share them via text, email or through Instagram.

The cards are available through Mother’s Day (May 9 by the way), and they’re designed by Princess Karibo, a Nigerian children’s book illustrator, Thaddeus Coates, an illustrator and animator who has worked with high-profile companies like Nike, Instagram and brands like Ivy Park, and Carmelle Kendall, an art director and designer out of Atlanta who is co-creator of the paper and greeting card company Neighborly.

Loading the player...

Check out the cards for yourself below, and be sure to share them using the hashtag #BLKSNGLMOM.

01
For the unbothered mom, send this card, which also happens to be one of our favorites for the color and imagery. It was designed by Thaddeus Coates.
BLK
02
This one by Princess Karibo shows love to women raising young boys to be men. It isn’t easy! Give that mama in your life some props for doing a hard job, well.
BLK
03
This message of trading in meetups with potential suitors for storytime could be taken the wrong way, so it’s best to send to the serial dating mama with a good sense of humor. It’s another one by Thaddeus Coates.
BLK
04
This Malcolm X-inspired card is our favorite for its imagery and clever, positive message. Great work from art director Carmelle Kendall.
BLK
05
A lovely card for a sister or best friend to send to the fab mom in her life, this one is all about showing support and love, reminding them that you’ve got their back. It’s another gem from Carmelle Kendall.
BLK
06
For the superwoman making it all happen solo, this card will certainly be appreciated. Illustrator Princess Karibo is behind this beauty.
BLK

TOPICS: 