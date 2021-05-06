Check Out This Line Of Colorful And Creative Mother’s Day Cards Celebrating Single Moms

BLK/Princess Karibo

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you’ve probably gone through a number of stories and sites looking for creative ways to celebrate the moms in your life. If you want to do something extra special for those in your circle who are raising kids by themselves, there are some thoughtful and colorful cards you can send them to remind those mamas of how great of a job they’re doing.

BLK, the #1 dating app for Black singles, has partnered with a trio of Black creatives to release some exclusive cards for single moms “handling motherhood like a true boss.” They’re free to download and send, and you can share them via text, email or through Instagram.

The cards are available through Mother’s Day (May 9 by the way), and they’re designed by Princess Karibo, a Nigerian children’s book illustrator, Thaddeus Coates, an illustrator and animator who has worked with high-profile companies like Nike, Instagram and brands like Ivy Park, and Carmelle Kendall, an art director and designer out of Atlanta who is co-creator of the paper and greeting card company Neighborly.

Check out the cards for yourself below, and be sure to share them using the hashtag #BLKSNGLMOM.