10 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon

While no gift can adequately account for what moms, grandmothers, aunts and your besties have endured throughout the pandemic, this year it’s especially important to recognize them and show our appreciation.
But we know what you’re thinking, ‘what do I give someone who has everything?’ Remember the best gifts to receive are the ones you never knew you needed. That’s why you’ll find a list of practical, yet functional gifts that are stylish and so thoughtful. Whether she prefers a day of pampering, enjoying a bike ride, or cooking a delicious meal, these presents are sure to be a hit.
Here, 10 gifts to buy for the special woman in your life, all from Amazon.
01
Sweet Water Decor Candle
Give moms something they will actually use: a sweet-smelling candle that instantly puts them at ease. Appropriately named, “Relax, girl” this candle is infused with eucalyptus oil, cornmint oil, cedarwood oil, and patchouli oil with a burn time of over 40 hours.
02
Hereafter Store Ranunculus Wood Journal
Make daily self-care easy and fun for her with this handmade journal. We love that it has the ranunculus flower—the symbol for charm and attraction—etched in the center of the cover. Stunning!
03
L’Occitane Hand Cream Trio Gift Set
These days our hands are so dry from the constant hand washing and slathering of hand sanitizer. Get mom right with this trio set that softens hands with the subtle scent of shea butter, verbena and almonds.
04
COSORI Air Fryer Max XL
Did you know that an air fryer uses up to 85% less oil than traditional deep frying methods? Gift her kitchenware that stands out on any countertop, while also keeping her health in mind. And if she needs inspiration, she’ll love the 100 original recipes that come with it.
05
Sony Mini Bluetooth Speaker
Balancing style, technology, and audio quality, this mini but mighty speaker is perfect for travel or when her virtual home party needs that extra bass.
06
Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection
Help her re-energize her dull, tired dull skin any time of the day. Use as a morning facial mist, midday pick me up, or spritz on right before your evening serum. Pro tip: store the bottles in your refrigerator for an extra cooling effect in the summer.
07
Succulents Subscription Box
For moms who love plants but don’t have the time to care for them, succulents are the way to go. Unlike other plants, succulents only need to be watered once every few weeks. She’ll receive a box of succulents in clay pots each month.
08
Revlon Jade Stone Facial Roller
This face roller boosts circulation for added radiance and glow, reversing the effects from the many sleepless nights moms know all too well.
09
adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag
Whether she’s staycationing or vacationing, this practical crossbody is perfect for keeping track of things that matter while on the go.
10
Schwinn Meridian Adult Tricycle
Bikes make it easier, faster and way more fun to get to any local destination. We love that the wide upright handlebars on this three-wheeler provide a stable, balanced ride, and the adjustable, padded cruiser saddle absorbs almost every bump on the road.