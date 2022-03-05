‘He Wants A Football Team’: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Talk Wedding — And Family — Planning

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Decorated gymnast Simone Biles became a fiancée recently when she recently announced that she is engaged to her beau, NFL player Jonathan Owens. The couple spilled some piping hot tea about what the future looks like for them, including plans for kids down the line.

During a Q&A with fans, Biles said, “So, I want two kids. He always says he wants a football team.”

Owens may get his wish, because Biles didn’t give a hard no in response to his request. But she did follow up by telling fans, “he usually says three. We’ll see.”

The good-looking couple, who have been dating since 2020, got engaged around Valentine’s Day. During the Q&A, Biles also shared details about where they plan to have their wedding and about their marital home. She told fans they hope to get married on the beach and are in the process of building a house together.

Biles and Owens often show one other support, be it by showing up at games or speaking publicly up for the other. Both professional athletes, they bond over their sports and what comes with their careers.

“We talk all the time about that, just the pressure she goes through,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June. “I try to be her motivating factor whenever I sense that she’s kind of maybe getting down on herself. If practice was a little rough, or your body may not be feeling great right now.”

We can’t get enough of these two. It’s a given that we love Black love, and even more, we love the babies Black love produces. We look forward to celebrating them bringing mini-mes into the world — whenever that time comes.