Simone Biles Hasn’t Competed In Over A Year But Has To Submit To Frequent Drug Testing: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is officially over the number of drug tests she’s had to take lately.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old gymnast shared on Twitter that the constant drug testing she’s been subjected to is becoming an unwelcome nuisance.

“Ok I’m officially over drugtesting [sic],” she tweeted. “I’ve been out for a year now and they’ve shown up twice in a week and a half.”

Under FIG’s out-of-competition policy, the program “aims to test Gymnasts with no-advance notice while they are not competing, when they are training, resting, working, etc.” As she hasn’t announced a retirement from the sport, Biles is considered an active athlete and is therefore required to participate in random drug testing.

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken publicly about it.

In 2016, Biles was the victim of a Russian hacking scandal that led to the results of her drug tests being leaked during the Rio Olympics, along with the private medical records of other high-profile athletes.

Biles, who was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a child, filed for a “therapeutic use exemption” through the World Anti-Doping Agency, which allows athletes with a medical diagnosis to participate in competition while taking a prohibited drug. At the time, the gold medalist took to Twitter to publicly share that she had been prescribed ADHD medication and had been taking it to manage her condition since she was a child after her use of it was revealed during the leak.

“I have ADHD and I have taken medicine for it since I was a kid. Please know, I believe in clean sport, have always followed the rules, and will continue to do so as fair play is critical to sport and is very important to me,” she said.

She followed the post by adding, “Having ADHD, and taking medicine for it is nothing to be ashamed of nothing that I’m afraid to let people know.”

Whatever the reason for her feelings, Biles is entitled to them, especially if she’s dealing with testing multiple times in less than two weeks. We’re with our champ: “Leave me alone bruh.”