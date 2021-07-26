Simone Biles Is Feeling The ‘Weight Of The World’ On Her Shoulders At The Olympics

Getty

Simone Biles, who is widely regarded as the best gymnast in the world, with a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, is feeling the pressure, just like anyone would during a once in a lifetime competition.

“It wasn’t an easy day or my best, but I got through it,” shared Biles on Instagram.

Biles, 24, who’s been nicknamed the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) was recently honored by Twitter with her very own G.O.A.T emoji. Biles also opened up about how, despite being known as an inspiring force of sisterhood to other gymnasts, the pressure to compete at her best with the world watching is taking its toll on her as well.

“I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” Biles continued. “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually. They mean the world to me!”

And, who could blame the decorated gymnast for feeling the heat, she’s already accomplished a lifetime worth of achievements and the world’s eyes are still on her to see what she’ll do next. At the 2016 Summer Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Biles took hom individual gold medals in all-around vault and floor routines and a team gold medaltoo. She’s also a five time all-around world champion, and this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her awards and career acoomplishments thus far.

If you’re concerned about how Sunday’s less than perfect performance will affect Biles Olympics dream, not to worry. The team’s lower scores will not be held against them this time. Since they were competing in a qualifying round, their team scores won’t carry over to the upcoming completions. Biles and her teammates will compete again on Tuesday during the women’s gymnastics team final, so stay tuned to see the ladies in action once again.