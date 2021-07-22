Twitter is Honoring Simone Biles With Her Own “GOAT” Emoji

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

There’s no denying Simone Biles is the greatest gymnast of all time, and Twitter is making it easier to tweet about it.

Heading into the Tokyo Olympics, which kicks off Friday, Twitter announced a new way to honor the gravity-defying Olympian. When you tweet the hashtag #SimoneBiles or #Simone on the social media app, a goat emoji will automatically populate at the end of her name.

The sports world popularized the acronym “GOAT,” which stands for “greatest of all time.” The only other athletes to get the goat Twitter love have been football players Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, making her the first woman with her own goat emoji.

The seven-time U.S. gymnastics champion has cheekily run with the “goat” theme since 2019, which started as a slight dig to critics. Despite first donning a goat on her leotard as a “running joke,” she told PEOPLE magazine, Biles’s talent is not to be played with!

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team, a group of six women, is heavily favored to win gold. Their competition begins this Saturday at 9 pm ET.