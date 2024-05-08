Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Share A Heartwarming Moment From Their Wedding

Getty

Time flies when you marry the love of your life, and this is the case for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. The couple recently celebrated one year of nuptials and went down memory lane to mark the occasion.

The couple shared a video in which Owens can be seen holding back tears as Simone walks down the aisle with her father, looking stunning in a long white gown on their wedding day. Eventually, the tears win as Owens pulls out a napkin to control the waterworks. Once Simone gets to the altar and her father gives her over to Owens, she also sheds a few tears during the emotional moment.

The post, shared by TheYBF blog on Instagram, garnered comments from fans who found the moment sweet and, in some ways, redeeming for the NFL player. He has been under fire for saying he didn’t initially know who Biles was when he met her and that he was the prize during a podcast interview earlier this year.

Nonetheless, they seem happy and enjoying life as a married couple. The two athletes sent one another sweet anniversary messages via Instagram.

“This is your sign to marry your best friend,” the most decorated gymnast wrote in an Instagram caption. The image above the caption was one from their white wedding, which took place last year. Happy 1st anniversary 🤵🏽‍♂️🤍🤞🏾👰🏾‍♀️🕊️ I’m excited for many more to come. I wish I could marry you a million times more! I love you so much!”

Her NFL player hubby replied to the love in the comment section, “Crazy how fast time flies when you’re with your best friend. To many more baby!!!! I love you so much 🖤.”

Owens, who plays for the Chicago Bears, also posted an Instagram tribute to his wife on their one-year anniversary.

“Still can’t believe this was a year ago already!!! Hands down the best day of my life 🖤 I love you so much baby, this is to another amazing year 🤞🏽 Can’t wait till we can go back and relive it again 👀😁 #S&J”

The couple publicly announced their relationship in March 2020 and had a dreamy wedding in April 2023 in Cabo, Mexico.

Happy anniversary to these lovebirds!