The Grenada Caribbean Music Festival Put Heart And Soul Centerstage

Surrounded by crystal blue waters, lush cocoa trees and pastel low-slung roofed homes is a soundstage filled with the Caribbean’s brightest stars. The Grenada Caribbean Festival, a new annual event, took place on June 22, which was presented by luxury resort group Silversands.

The event is the first entertainment experience of its kind in the country, which unsurprisingly attracted thousands of attendees. The night included international artists Jeverson, Sabrina Francis, Lika Iké, Patrice Roberts and Mr. Killa. Local talent also peppered both stages; DJ Kareem, DJ Rain, DJ Graphix, Selecta Jay, Selecta Snappy and Scratch Master led DJ sessions.

The festival boasted two sound stages and a vendor village powered by local food business owners that provided both local and international cuisine for attendees.

“Our festival has thrived thanks to the incredible support from our community. It was key to spotlight Grenada – ensuring that the Vibes Stage entertainment exclusively featured Grenadian acts,” Jeverson said in a statement. Along with performing his slew of hits at the event, he also acted as festival lead. He adds, “Our main stage showed the culmination of unity of the region, and exposed citizens and international visitors to the beautiful music from the Caribbean.”

The new festival marks a significant investment in spotlighting Grenada’s robust tourism ecosystem while still honoring the country’s rich culture.

Mark Scott, CEO of Joyau Des Caraibes (Silversands), reiterated the hotel’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to the community by amplifying home-grown talent. “Silversands is honored to have presented this remarkable festival, which highlights the immense talent in Grenada and the Caribbean,” he says. “We are grateful to have partnered with Grenada’s Office of Creative Affairs on an impactful initiative featuring local musicians. Seeing the enthusiasm and joy from local and international attendees was truly rewarding.”

“I would like to see it grow,” Des Caraibes states. “We see this as being the first one and growing from here.”