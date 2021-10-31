Sheila Johnson’s Henderson Resort Brings Opulence To Florida’s Northwest Region

Credit: The Henderson, a Salamander Beach and Spa Resort

Everything that Sheila Johnson touches is gold. And lucky for us, she’s sparkling some of her magic into her luxury resort portfolio with properties across the U.S. and Caribbean.

The resorts include Half Moon (Montego Bay, Jamaica), The Salamander Resort & Spa (Middleburg, VA), Hotel Bennett (Charleston, SC), Innisbrook (Palm Harbor, FL), and the show stopping The Henderson, a Salamander Beach and Spa Resort in Destin – one of the finest luxury resorts to open along Florida’s Gulf Coast in a generation, just steps from miles of sugar-sand beaches and emerald waters.

While each one of them is special in their own right, The Henderson, which opened in November of 2017, is well worth the hype.

From the moment guests enter the Living Room at The Henderson, they are embraced by old-world charm that is contemplative of the surroundings and unspoiled beauty of the area. Reminiscent of a luxurious grand seaside manner of yesteryear, the property seamlessly blends modern conveniences with the nostalgia of days gone by — all set against a backdrop of the authentic bustling beach town of Destin located on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast.

Located along one of America’s top beaches in Destin and also adjacent to the 208-acre Henderson Beach State Park, Henderson Beach Resort is one of the first luxury resorts to open along Florida’s Gulf Coast in a generation.

The best part? The property is great for any type of vacation — whether a girls trip, getaway for the family, or romantic baecation. The family-friendly resort features a grand anchor hotel appropriately called The Henderson, which features 170 spacious guest rooms and suites, a nature-inspired spa, Gulf-to-table cuisine at Primrose restaurant (which is named after the famed ship owned by Leonard Destin), lounging bar with a panoramic Gulf views, two refreshing swimming pools, daily recreation activities, children’s programs and 30,000 square feet of flexible indoor/outdoor event space and private beach access.

As if you needed a few more reasons to visit, we’ve included them below. Feel free to thank us later.

The Vibe

Reminiscent of a luxurious grand seaside manor of yesteryear, The Henderson captures the romance of traditional coastal architecture by complementing the stunning natural backdrop with striking shingles, steep gabled rooflines and a reverence to Florida’s nautical history. Guests will enjoy nearly two miles of beach renowned for its sugar-white sand and emerald-green water.

The Location

When Henderson Beach Resort opened it completely transformed the tourism landscape of not just Northwest Florida, but the entire Southeast region. Destin is a burgeoning destination within a one-day drive of Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi, and also easily accessible by air. Its three area airports have seen a surge in expanded service, especially from the Midwest and Northeast, with more than 200 daily departures and arrivals from cities including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Tampa and Washington, D.C.

The Food

With quality ingredients, attentive five-star level service and beautiful atmosphere, none of the Henderson’s dining options will disappoint. Primrose, which is the property’s on-site signature restaurant, gives you a wide variety of options. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Primrose features picturesque views of the coast and a variety of fresh seafood creations. They also offer an array of ever-changing chef’s dock-to-table menu. Some of the most-buzzed-about dishes at Primrose include the shrimp & grits, seafood paella and grilled grouper. For lunch, settle into a window-side seat at Horizons to enjoy mouthwatering food (including oysters on the half shell) and a wonderful drink selection.

The Spa

With the evolution of wellness travel at the forefront of The Henderson’s focus, the property has developed several components to help guests connect with themselves on a deeper level. The Henderson is also home to the area’s unparalleled 10,000 sq. ft. nature-inspired Salamander Spa that works to immerses visitors in a sanctuary of personal well-being and state of total tranquility, with 11 private treatment rooms, a remarkable couples’ suite, steam room and whirlpool tub, experiential shower and nature-inspired spa amenities – creating the ultimate space to cozy-up during the winter season!