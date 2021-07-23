Sheila Johnson’s Salamander Resorts Partners With Celebrity Chefs To Celebrate Diversity In Hospitality

Getty Images

No family reunion would be complete without food, fellowship and of course, lots of wine.

The Family Reunion, a multi-day celebration of diversity in the hospitality industry presented by chef Kwame Onwuachi, will do just that. The event, which kicks off this August in the heart of Virginia wine country, features dinners, tastings, and thought-provoking discussions at Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia. Not to mention, it will feature some of the industry’s top chefs, sommeliers, and leaders, including Carlton McCoy, Carla Hall, Rodney Scott, Nina Compton, Padma Lakshmi, Gregory Gourdet, Mashama Bailey, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Pierre Thiam, and more.

The only Black woman to wholly own a Forbes Five-Star resort, Sheila Johnson is renowned as the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television and is also a partner in Monumental Sports & Entertainment. As CEO and founder of Salamander Hotels & Resorts, which manages luxury properties in the US and the Caribbean, she has spoken frequently about the need for greater diversity within the hospitality industry.

“Our remarkable, constantly renewing and evolving industry is as diverse as any other,” said Johnson. “But, we can, and should do more. Therefore, I’m immensely proud to partner with FOOD & WINE and Kwame Onwuachi and delighted Salamander Resort & Spa can provide a platform for thoughtful discussion about inclusion.”

One of the best parts of the Family Reunion? Onwuachi will be the chef-in-residence at Salamander for nine days before The Family Reunion. His menu will focus on dishes that highlight his Afro-Caribbean heritage — right on display in the heart of Virginia.

“We should be doing everything in our power to celebrate diversity in our industry,” said Onwuachi. “For too long we have gone unnoticed and under-appreciated. This is our time.”

The Family Reunion Presented by Kwame Onwuachi is part of the expanding FOOD & WINE Classic network of events that’s anchored by the celebrated FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, a mainstay of the culinary world for over three decades, as well as the recently launched FOOD & WINE Classic at Home virtual events, among others.

The event runs from August 19 to 22, 2021, and aims to showcase the next generation of food and wine professionals, as well as celebrate the Black cooking traditions that have shaped American cuisine.