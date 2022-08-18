‘I Can’t Wait To Marry You’: Model Shaun Ross And Actor David Madrick Are Engaged!

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Wedding bells are ringing again. This time, Shaun Ross and David Madrick are getting hitched.

Ross, who is a model and recording artist, proposed to Madrick, a star from the BET+ series Ruthless, that he’s been dating for three years but has known for 11. They initially connected when Ross sent a DM to Madrick via Facebook.

The proposal announcement took place on Instagram with Ross stating in his caption, “He said ‘YES’ !! I have known @davidalanmadrick for 11 years, and in those 11 we have both watched each other blossom into different versions of ourselves. I knew from the moment I met David that something about him was familiar, like a twin flame, home. We weren’t quite ready yet at the moment, but I knew there was something more than what our eyes could see,” he said.

Ross added, “He has made me feel beyond myself, safe and at home in every fiber of his being, and then the picture became more clear to me that it wouldn’t be complete without him in it. He continues to be by my side in the brightest and darkest of times, and most importantly, he allows me to be unconditional. I can’t wait to marry you, Mr. Madrick, and make you a ‘Ross.’ I can’t wait to grow finer with you and explore new horizons that God has in store for the both of us.”

Ross proposed to his love with a custom-made Jean Dousset ring, which happens to be an eternity band that’s a lab-grown eco-friendly diamond ring.

Ross revealed to PEOPLE that he’d been planning the engagement for a year and initially wanted to propose on their anniversary. However, he pivoted his plans when he spoke with his friend, Lonparny clothing designer Lee Donaldson, and decided to be spontaneous and ask the big question in their downtown LA apartment.

Before making the move, Ross got the blessing from Madrick’s mother. “I reached out to his mom and I asked her and she was very ecstatic. She was just like ‘You only live once,” he told the publication.

“My mom absolutely loves Shaun,” Madrick added. “My mother’s a hard woman to please and she definitely loves him and loves the way he loves me.”

The actor continued by sharing details of their engagement and how the magical night played out.

“To me it was perfect. It was me and him in our home,” Madrick shared. “He asked me to come inside to our dining area and he goes on with this speech and I’m like, ‘Okay, this is so nice, thank you for this speech.’ And then he pulls out the box and I’m looking at it [and] I’m looking at him.”

In that moment, Madrick said he felt like “one of those Barbies on the shelves, the one in the front, the one that gets picked.” He added that the two celebrated the occasion by cozying up and watching Degrassi.

The happy couple plans to get married in 2023 and aren’t wasting time when it comes to planning. They have a destination in mind — Tulum Mexico. The location is a favorite for the pair.

“We love that there’s this hotel there, it’s very holy and wholesome, and very grounding,” said Ross of the Delek Tulum.

As icing on the cake, their friends and family are excited and ready to contribute to their special day. Congratulations to the happy couple!