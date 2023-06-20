The Best And Safest Sex Toys for Pregnant Women

Getty Images/Stockbyte

A woman’s pregnancy can be a beautiful and exciting time. And as your body changes, so do your desires and needs. Sex can be a wonderful way to stay connected with your partner during this time, if you have the energy and drive, but it can also come with its own set of challenges. That’s where sex toys come in. Not only can they help spice up your sex life, but they can also offer safe alternatives to traditional intercourse. While some may be hesitant to delve into this topic, fear not! The good news is that, yes, sex toys are generally considered safe for use during pregnancy. However, it is important to exercise caution and pay attention to any discomfort or pain during use. Additionally, it’s essential to consider some important factors, such as the type of toy, material used, and your personal comfort level. If you are wanting to explore sex toys while pregnant, but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out the best options for moms-to-be to use while staying sexy and safe during your pregnancy.

Vibrators: Vibrators are an excellent choice for pregnant women as they provide the perfect amount of stimulation without putting any pressure on the belly. You can choose from a wide range of vibrators, from bullet vibrators to wands. They offer a range of intensity levels and can be used alone or with a partner. Look for one that’s soft and flexible, so as not to put too much pressure on your sensitive areas. If you’re a beginner, opt for something simple, like a bullet vibrator, and gradually work your way up. The We-Vibe Touch and LELO Soraya are two great options for pregnant women.

Dildos: Dildos are also a great choice for pregnant women as they can be used to penetrate both the vagina and anus, providing a range of sensations without the pressure that comes with traditional intercourse. Look for one with a soft, flexible texture and a flared base to prevent it from getting lost inside. The Tantus Silk Medium and Vixen Creations Mustang are two highly recommended choices.

Kegel exercisers: Kegel exercises are not just for post-pregnancy use. They play a vital role in strengthening the pelvic muscles that support the growing uterus and improving your sex life. They also offer some added stimulation to help you achieve orgasm. Look for Kegel balls made from a safe, non-toxic material like medical-grade silicone or stainless steel. The LELO Luna Beads and Fun Factory Smartballs are two great options to try. Make sure to consult with your doctor before using them to avoid any complications.

Body wand massager: Body wand massagers are a great way to relax and relieve tension during pregnancy. They offer powerful vibrations and can be used all over the body, not just in the genital area. Look for one with a variety of intensity levels and a flexible head for versatility. The Magic Wand and Doxy are two high-quality options.

Remote control vibrating panties: Remote control vibrating panties are a fun way to spice up your sex life while pregnant. You or your partner can control the intensity and vibration patterns from a distance. Look for a pair made from a breathable material and with adjustable straps for comfort. The We-Vibe Moxie and OhMiBod Club Vibe 3.OH are two popular options.

Butt plugs: Anal is sometimes more comfortable than traditional sex during pregnancy, so some women turn to it to satisfy their sexual needs. In most cases, it’s totally safe for a mom-to-be to use a butt plug, however, it’s imperative to take extra precautions to avoid harm to both the mom and baby. First and foremost, make sure to speak with your healthcare provider before engaging in any sexual activity. They can help you determine if it’s safe for you and your little bundle of joy. Additionally, it’s recommended to use a flared base butt plug to prevent it from getting lost and to avoid going too deep. The Nexus Revo Slim is a great beginner-friendly option while the Tantus Ripple Large offers an intense and unique sensation for the experienced player.

Nipple clamps: Nipple clamps might sound intimidating, but they can provide a unique and enjoyable sensation, especially during pregnancy. The increased sensitivity around the nipples can result in intense orgasms. Are you looking for something with a gentle touch or something that will give you a little more bite? It’s all about finding the perfect fit. A popular favorite is the alligator-style clamps like the Fetish Fantasy Alligator Nipple Clamps.

Being with child should not make you feel like your sex life has to go on hiatus. Instead, it’s an excellent opportunity to explore new avenues of pleasure and spice things up. With these top-rated sex toys for pregnant women, you can add some excitement and pleasure to this exciting time in your life. Remember to always choose toys that are made with safe, non-toxic materials and to consult with your doctor before trying anything new. So, go ahead, try out a few of our recommended sex toys and keep things sexy, safe, and stimulating during your pregnancy!