Sex Talk: 7 Sex-Positive Black Women-Led Podcasts

Getty

We love seeing Black women become more free and open to discussing sexual topics. As the podcast space continues to expand and become more popular, Black women entertainers and pop-culture personalities have completely dominated the space. They aren’t holding back on the type of topics they choose to cover on their podcast shows, either. From delving into navigating situationships to broaching fun sexual positions, these ladies inspire us to embrace our fantasies, lean into our inhibitions, and indulge in our kinky visions, in and out of the bedroom. Check out some of our favorite sex-positive Black women-led podcasts below.

Angela Yee’s Lip Service Podcast:

Syndicated radio star Angela Yee talks sex and relationships with the hottest stars in hip-hop and R&B. Join her and her friends each week as they coax stars into revealing their most intimate from the bedroom. It’s hip-hop like you’ve never heard before.

Broken Pussy Podcast:

The Broken Pussy Podcast is curated by the Culture Hosts: @mogul.muva and @nee_dagoddess, who aren’t afraid to push the envelope of sexual exploration. They are proud Black queens leveraging their platform to connect, educate and raise awareness. On their podcast, they discuss all things sex: the good, bad, and downright nasty views on sex.

The Turn On Podcast:

The Turn On is produced and co-hosted by sex educator Erica Easter and author and Black Joy advocate Kenrya Rankin. It uses literary erotica as a jumping-off point to explore the intricacies of having sex while Black via a mix of storytelling, humor, and frank talk that centers on the lived experiences of Black women, femmes, and gender-nonconforming people.

Not Another Sex Podcast: Samia Burton, a hands-on sexual educator and founder of Sexual Essentials is still finding new ways to help you create the Life you want. Not just from the couches of 85 South and Revolt, but this time through her voice. Not Just Another Sex Podcast navigates life through the lens of Burton’s experiences of healing old wounds, reparenting herself, and learning how to trust the process as she sheds the traits that once kept her safe but now interfere with her being her most authentic and happy self.

Whoreible Decisions Podcast: The name says all you know need to know! If you turn on this podcast, be prepared to hear about masturbation, paying for penis, group sex, and more. Hosts Mandii B & WeezyWTF sit down and discuss everything under the sun about sex with an array of guests such as Couples, Doctors, Pornstars, Doms, Subs, Activists, Celebs, and more about their sex lives and craziest kinks!!! Brought to you by the Black Effect Podcast Network.

Inner Hoe Rising Podcast: This smart and witty podcast chronicles the sexual escapades and trysts of four Black feminists from New York City.

Behind the Likes Podcast: These two best friends get candid about sexual topics, including their sex lives! Behind the Likes, the podcast hosted by social media influencers Winter and Chy. These two women bring unique perspectives on life and hilarious personality that will make you laugh out loud. Additional to sex-positive topics, they also share their everyday life experiences and insights on a range of topics, from trends on social media to personal development and current events, sparking authentic conversation and connection.