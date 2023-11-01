Exclusive: Kat Graham Kicks Off Sesame Street’s “Mindfulness Moments” Digital Series

Sesame Street

Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street, today announced various multimedia offerings and free resources, deepening their multi-year commitment to the emotional well-being of children and their families. Focusing on emotional literacy and the connection between mind and body, new videos, articles, digital interactive games, and digital storybook share different ways children and families can take care of their feelings and overall health.

“More than ever, young children need a strong foundation and support system to help them manage their big feelings and bolster their emotional well-being,” said Sherrie Westin, President of Sesame Workshop. “By addressing children’s unique needs and supporting the caring adults in their lives, we can connect minds, bodies, and hearts.”

The new emotional literacy resources, available in English and Spanish, include four videos featuring favorite Sesame Street friends:

The sing-along, “My Body, My Brain,” celebrates the mind-body connection because when children take care of their bodies through movement, nutrition, and rest, they take care of their minds as well.

celebrates the mind-body connection because when children take care of their bodies through movement, nutrition, and rest, they take care of their minds as well. In “Feelings Detective,” Elmo and Gabrielle play a game that helps children not only notice but understand their feelings and those of others as well.

Elmo and Gabrielle play a game that helps children not only notice but understand their feelings and those of others as well. In “Heart to Heart,” Wes and his dad, Elijah, share a moment of connection.

Wes and his dad, Elijah, share a moment of connection. Learn along with Abby and Alan, one of the many ways we can take care of our big feelings, in “Butterfly Breathing with Abby.” It works for grown-ups, too!

The resources also include printables; articles; a digital interactive game, I Notice, I Feel, I Can; and a new digital storybook, Feelings, Feelings, Everywhere, which explains how everyone has different feelings at different times for different reasons and that it’s okay for us to explore them.

“Emotional literacy is vital for children to navigate the complexities of their emotions and relationships,” said Jeanette Betancourt, Ed.D., Senior Vice President, U.S. Social Impact, Sesame Workshop. “By equipping parents and caregivers with resources in a variety of formats that are easy to apply in everyday moments, we can ensure children have the most integrated experiences to learn these foundational skills.”

In addition to these resources, the new “Mindfulness Moments” series starts today with actress Kat Graham and Big Bird. Celebrities like Cristo Fernandez, Eugene Cordero, and Quinta Brunson will also stop by Sesame Street to share key mindfulness techniques. From belly breathing to yoga poses, our furry friends learn how to support their emotional well-being.

Sesame Workshop teamed up with Dr. Laurie Santos for a special three-episode series on The Happiness Lab podcast, focusing on concrete strategies that parents and families can use to support their emotional wellness and happiness. With help from Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and Grover and songs from Sesame Street, Dr. Santos explores why it’s never too early or too late to improve your emotional well-being.

The Goodnight, World! The podcast also returns for a new season with Headspace, available in the Headspace app and in March, wherever you get your podcasts. A rotating cast of Sesame Street friends helps little ones unwind during bedtime routines and restful moments.

Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division has also released a new instrumental album, Soothe, Snuggle, and Slowdown, to help children find moments of calm for their bodies and minds. Lerner Publishing Group has released four new books in their Sesame Street Character Guides series, focusing on character traits and social and emotional well-being: Being Thankful with Gabrielle: A Book about Gratitude; Counting Breaths with the Count: A Book about Mindfulness; Do Your Part with Grover: A Book about Responsibility; and You Rock with Ji-Young: A Book about Self-Confidence.

Intending to reach even more children, Sesame Workshop has partnered with DiCapta to increase the accessibility of Sesame Workshop’s emotional well-being content for children with disabilities.

Descriptive audio of “The Feelings Garden,” “Me & My Grown-Up,” and “I Notice, I Feel, I Can” are now available through funding from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE). Leadership support for new emotional literacy resources has been provided by the Joan Ganz Cooney Fund for Vulnerable Children and United Healthcare. Generous support has also been provided by Kohl’s and Kenneth Cole.

For more impactful content, check out the new season of Sesame Street on MAX, launching November 9.