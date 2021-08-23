9 Pieces You Need To Do Modern And Minimalist Like The Decor In Serena Williams’ Miami Abode

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG

While the chances of you playing tennis anywhere near as good as Serena Williams are slim to none, you can buy a few pieces to live something like the legendary tennis ace.

She has been showing off her digs in Miami lately, promoting the work of V Starr, which is the award-winning South Florida based interior design company helmed by her big sister, Venus (who also does fashion design). She did so with Architectural Digest in February and recently has been sharing a closer look at her place on Instagram. The modern and minimalist decor, which also gives us a bit of rustic meets refined, has been a big hit with her followers. They’ve wanted details on everything from the pendant lighting in her dining room to the afro-pick stools in her art gallery. She knows how to integrate small details that pop, including by using art, which she loves (some of her own paintings hang in her home).

We’re not going to set you up to get your feelings hurt by the Officine Gullo appliances made in Florence or the New Ravenna mosaic tiles that are more art than simple backsplashes, but we are inspired enough by her accommodations to pinpoint some pieces you could get your hands on to set your own space up in a similar way.

From big things like a freestanding flat-bottomed tub to the smallest things like a fun tic-tac-toe drinking game set, here are a few things you need to try to go for an interior design style similar to this Grand Slam champ.

01 Samantha 59 in. Acrylic Flat Bottom Double Ended Bathtub Home Depot $799 BUY 02 Game Night Tic-Tac-Toe Drinking Shot Glass Set with Mini Beer Mugs Amazon $44.99 BUY 03 Tile Club White and Gold Stack Peel and Stick Tile Tile Club $12.95 Per Square Foot BUY 04 Union City 57” Wide 3 Drawer Buffet Table Wayfair $739.99 BUY 05 Café™ ENERGY STAR® 23.1 Cu. Ft. Smart Counter-Depth French-Door Refrigerator Café $3,928.00 + $399.00 for Brushed Bronze BUY 06 West Elm Pendant Lighting – Sculptural Glass Shades West Elm $29-$139 BUY 07 Murphy Door Single Flush Mount Paint Grade Hidden Bookcase Door Murphy Door $1182-$1381 BUY 08 Untitled 127 Painting by Barry Johnson Saatchi Art $4,210 for Original, $120 for Prints BUY 09 “Grab a Chair” Sculpture by David Kracov David Kracov Contact Seller for Price BUY