EleVen by Venus Williams Launches New Collection

Photo: Courtesy of EleVen by Venus Williams

Summer is finally here after feeling like the last few months have dragged on. Although going back to “normal” is debatably long gone, that is no excuse to exclude any socially distant seasonal plans.

With a new season brings a fresh wardrobe, and the latest launch in athleisure wear to make a statement is the tennis apparel label EleVen by Venus Williams.

Introducing The Geometric Collection, this brand-new drop is designed with eclectic patterns that include pink, white, and black color hues. Considering Williams is an award-winning tennis player, pieces from this label are specifically designed with an athlete in mind. The collection is engineered with innovative and proprietary fibers to help enhance workouts including EleVen Ozone for protection against harmful rays and EleVen Pro-Dri for quick-drying and superior breathability.

Photo: EleVen by Venus Williams

The latest launch features a full line of apparel that provides a comfortable fit. Pieces include the Challenge Dress, which is designed for any tennis activity to the Race Day Tank Top, which allows for a full range of motion.

The Geometric Collection is priced between $69-$118 and is available for purchase on elevenbyvenuswilliams.com.