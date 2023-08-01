Serena Williams Reveals Gender Of Her Second Baby With The Help Of Drones

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian revealed the gender of their baby through a creative baby shower and gender reveal event. The couple shared the special moment via Williams’s YouTube channel.

During the video, the celebrated tennis legend made it clear that she’s “team pink” and dressed the part with a pink and white skirt and top.

“I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” she joked during the video.

Getting into the aesthetics of the event, the festivities took place outdoors and there was a rainbow colored balloon arch with a sign that read, “Our Next Great Adventure.” There were also comfy blankets laid out on the ground for guests who wanted to lounge and relax.

During the video, Alexis shared that he had a trick up his sleeve to throw his wife and daughter, Alexis Jr., also known as Olympia, 5, off about the gender of the baby. It involved getting a yellow cake instead of a pink and blue one.

“I’m doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean,” he whispered into the camera, referring to the pet name they have for their baby. “She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But, we’ll see. I don’t know if she’s gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we’ll see. there’s a reveal after the reveal,” the Reddit co-founder said.

The trolling must have worked because the decorated tennis star cut into the cake, smiled, plated the cake, and then smooshed it in Alexis’ face.

“We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights.” Ohanian said right before he asked the DJ to play some tracks and “draw attention to the heavens.” A few moments later, drones spelled “Girl!” across the sky.

The family of three were ecstatic to learn they were having another girl.

Williams announced she’d be bringing new life into the world earlier this year, showing off her growing bump at the Met Gala. She has since documented parts of her pregnancy journey via YouTube and we’re loving all the footage.

