The Self-Care Practice You Didn’t Know You Needed

The term “self-care” has been thrown around a lot lately as the wellness industry continues to expand and grow, but what does it really mean? The truth is, despite what we see on social media, self-care is not all bubble baths, well-lit candles and face masks. Although these are all amazing, calming rituals (that I highly recommend), at the end of the day, self-care is about making an effort to focus on your own needs — whatever they may be.

And sometimes that looks like: facing hard truths, looking past your fears, and shattering limiting beliefs. It may not always feel zen. It may even terrify you. But this, my friends, is self-care, too.

I recently had the opportunity to spend an adventurous day speed-racing a 3-wheeled jewel of a vehicle, the latest Slingshot by Polaris, in the deserts of Nevada. The adrenaline I felt pushing past my fears and catapulting myself in a completely new experience was the self-care practice I didn’t know I needed.

As a Career and Wellness Coach, I spend a lot of time guiding ambitious, creative professionals to achieve their goals. And for anyone with big dreams, you know that productivity anxiety is real.

When I was first introduced to the idea of self-care two years ago while living in New York City (and working 60 hours a week), I couldn’t fathom the idea of making time for myself. After all, when would I actually find time to consistently put myself first in the midst of all my career and life ambitions. Then something clicked (a.k.a I completely burnt out). I realized that you can’t pour from an empty cup, and a self-care practice wasn’t just a nice-to-have, it was a necessity that I needed to make time for.

I’ve since relocated to Los Angeles where, for the past two years, I’ve been committed to a serious journey to create my own joy and inner peace, and most importantly, discover true contentment; and that included many calm-centric rituals to take care of my mind, body and spirit.

I now meditate regularly, frequent soundbaths across Los Angeles, and love a good headphone-free nature hike—all beautiful practices. But what about trying something new and adventurous, just for fun? So many of the self-care routines I have accumulated have been focused on finding my calm, experiencing more peace, and tapping into my innate stillness. But what about adventure? Good ‘ole fashioned adrenaline? Or even pushing past your fears? This, I’ve learned, is self-care, too.

So when the opportunity presented itself to test out the all-new Polaris Slingshot, I was innately filled with curiosity. To be honest, I had no idea what to expect — and that’s what made it exciting. With 2020 in full swing, I decided it was the perfect time to try something new.

At first look of the Slingshot, I was a bit intimidated by the gears until I released it was fully automated; and if I could drive my car through the streets of L.A traffic., I'm fully capable of handling this Slingshot on the open road! Once I turned it on, and my favorite music playlist started flowing through the speakers, my adrenaline kicked in and I was ready.

I took off and tuned into the present. At that moment, I was reminded that adventure and play are just as important pieces to one’s self-care practice as bubble baths, candles and face mask routines.

Sometimes we can get so used to defaulting to what we know works, to calm our minds and our bodies, that we forget to explore new and exciting ways to evoke joy, playfulness and excitement in our everyday lives.

Taking the Polaris Slingshot into the desert, pushing on the gas, seeing how far I could go, feeling the warm, dry air of the desert against my skin, allowed me to be playful and present. The experience reminded me that I am constantly growing, changing, and evolving as a human being; and that means that my self-care practice can grow, change, and evolve, too. This day, and my ride in the Polaris Slingshot, was a clear and joyful reminder that life is all about the journey.

So, the next time you’re looking to spice up your self-care routine, remember that self-care also looks like having more fun. Remember that self-care also looks like being true to yourself—and maybe adding a little extra spice and adventure to your already fabulous, zen-filled routine.