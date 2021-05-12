Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

In case you missed it, Handmaid’s Tale star Samira Wiley and television writer wife Lauren Morelli celebrated their very first Mother’s Day together. On Sunday, they announced that they privately welcomed their first child. The couple shared the news on their Instagram accounts, revealing that they welcomed a daughter named George Elizabeth in April, with Morelli carrying the child and going through a grueling delivery process.

“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George,” Wiley wrote. Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for.”

She went on to share the child’s name, George Elizabeth, along with her birthdate of “4.11.2021,” and a photo of the infant grasping the fingers of the happy parents.

@whodatlikedat/Instagram

“4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything,” Morelli wrote on her own Instagram page. “We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21 ❤️”

The couple wed in 2017 after meeting and falling in love while both taking part in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Wiley played Poussey Washington while Morelli was a writer on the show. The latter came out as a lesbian in 2014, divorcing her husband of two years and entering into a relationship with Wiley. The two announced their engagement in 2016.