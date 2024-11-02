Rihanna And Her Sons Rock Matching Onesies Just In Time For The Holiday Season 

Rihanna is in her rich mommy era, and we can’t get enough of the snippets she shares. The beauty mogul recently shared images with her boys, RZA, 2, and Riot, 14 months, rocking matching pajamas.

The shoot promoted the entrepreneurs’ Forever Savage Onesies, which are available to families.

“Yea, I know!” Rihanna captioned the Oct. 30 post. We are officially one of those families that matches for the holidays.”

The matching in question was hooded yellow and blue-patterned onesies. The singer wore her red tresses in large yellow rollers that complemented her onesie.

Fans also got a little behind-the-scenes content in a follow-up video our favorite Bad Gal shared, in which she tried to keep RZA and Riot engaged so she could get some candid shots for the shoot.

“Winter body workout,” Rihanna captioned the video.

Rihanna loves her mommy era and we love seeing her thrive in it. During a talk with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier at the Fenty x Puma Avanti launch, she gave fans a peek into her home life.

“The best, I live for it. It’s never a dull moment,” she said about the chaos of having young boys at home. “I love when they, like, climb onto chandeliers,” she laughed. “I love when they literally are so scary that I’m forced to have fun.”

“It’s all fun and exercise,” she added with a smile.

The musician was also asked whether she would like to add a daughter to her family and she responded, “I wouldn’t know what to do ’cause I only know about boys so far.” She added, “It will be a new adventure.”

The Fenty Beauty owner is also excited about the holidays. In an interview with E! News, she said she enjoys celebrating and homemaking.

“I love to be a homemaker. I have a lot of women in my home right now, and I just like to be exciting and celebrate things. I’m trying to build new traditions for our little family that we built.”

We’re excited to see what family traditions Rihanna implements, and hopefully, we’ll get more heart-tugging footage.