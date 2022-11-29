Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Enjoy Date Night In Barbados

@246PAPS / BACKGRID

The parents are out and about; in this instance, we’re referring to Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky. The two peas in a pod were spotted in Barbados over the weekend. Rihanna, 34, and Rocky, 34, seem to be enjoying some quality time away and PDA–in a recent picture, the rapper is seen holding his lady up against the wall while the millionaire Fenty boss has her legs wrapped around him.

@246PAPS / BACKGRID

The handsome couple was initially spotted at a show in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday, November 25th, where artists Beenie Man performed. The couple took a few candid photos with the star, which he posted on his Instagram.

“Big ups to everyone who turned out last night. Show was incredible. Yuh done know my thing, fractured foot and all mi aguh work fi mi fans dem. Love and light to @badgalriri @asaprocky. Great vibes all the time,” Beanie man wrote in an Instagram caption.

After months of speculation, the two artists went public about their relationship in November 2020. They gave birth to a baby boy in May of this year, but they have yet to reveal their little bundle of joy to the public. When asked by The Washington Post in an interview why she hasn’t shown him off yet, the singer responded, “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really.” “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

While they’re not ready to show us their baby’s face, the couple has been very open about their experience as new parents and their hopes for the future. In an interview with Dazed, ASAP discusses the type of father he aspires to be.

“I will always remind my children never to lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what … I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate,” he said of fatherhood. “And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents,” he said.

Rihanna also spoke about how having a baby has affected her relationship with the Fashion Killa rapper.

“It’s amazing to have a friendship be the center of our entire family; I love it,” she told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans.

