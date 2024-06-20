Remy Ma Speaks Out After Her Son Is Charged With Murder: 'We Stand By Jayson's Innocence'   

Jayson Scott and Remy Ma in 2018; Instagram/@remyma

Rapper Remy Ma’s son, Jayson Scott, was recently charged with first-degree murder, and the mother of two is standing beside him. In a statement released to TMZ, the 44-year-old expressed support for her firstborn and her hope that the 23-year-old will be cleared of all wrongdoing following a thorough inquiry.

“We stand by Jayson’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth,” the statement began. “This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove Jayson’s innocence.”

Scott was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux on June 7, 2021 in Queens, according to the NYPD. The two allegedly got into a dispute when the fatal shooting happened. In addition to the first-degree murder charges, Scott has also been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment. Richard Swygert, 22, was also charged with the same murder but only faces one charge.

The rapper, born Reminisce Kioni, continued in her statement, “As his mother, I want to address this situation personally but have been strongly advised by his legal counsel not to say anything — as most people in similar situations are informed by their attorneys due to it being an active case.”

The artist gave birth to Jayson when she was 20 years old. She also has a daughter with her husband, Shamele “Papoose” Mackie, named Reminisce Mackenzie, who was born in 2018. Additionally, Remy Ma is stepmother to Papoose’s three children: Dejanae Mackie, born November 1996; Shamele Mackie, born April 1999; and Destiny, born September 2000.

The rapper is also a grandmother. In 2020, Jayson welcomed a daughter, Milani, with his then-partner Diamond.