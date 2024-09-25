Remote Work, But Make It Chic: My On-The-Go Essentials

A professional woman in a light blue suit, holding a black briefcase, wearing bright orange heels outdoors on a sunny day.

As someone who works remotely, I’ve found a rhythm that allows me to be efficient and productive from home. But, let’s be honest: the dishes, the laundry, and that comfy bed can sometimes be way too tempting. So, at least once a week, I switch it up. My favorite trick? Heading to my local coffee shop or a co-working space (The Gathering Spot, for reference) for a change of scenery and some much-needed human interaction. But here’s the thing — for these outings to be successful, I need to have all my essentials packed in my “work from somewhere else” bag.

First things first: the bag itself. I like to keep it sleek and simple with my go-to tote that fits everything I need without feeling bulky. For me, that’s my YSL ICare Shopping Bag. Inside, you’ll find the essentials that not only help me stay productive but also keep me feeling fresh, comfortable, and ready for anything the day throws my way.

The first item I can’t live without? My ICONIC London Lustre Lip Oil. It’s my go-to lip product at the moment. Whether I’m sipping on my green tea or taking a mid-afternoon Zoom call, it keeps my lips hydrated and glossy without feeling sticky. Next, I always carry a mini size of Phlur’s Strawberry Letter spray — or whatever my signature scent is of that moment. This fragrance is soft and subtle, yet it has enough personality to give me that confidence boost throughout the day.

Of course, I never leave the house without my YSL card holder. It holds all my essentials: ID, credit cards, and just enough room for a coffee shop loyalty card or two. My phone and laptop chargers are always in the mix, because there’s nothing worse than your devices dying right before a meeting or an important deadline.

Since I’m usually working from a shared space, hygiene is key. My Touchland hand sanitizer is a lifesaver, keeping my hands clean and moisturized. I also carry Tower 28’s SOS hypochlorous acid spray, which is great for refreshing my face and battling any bacteria that might try to settle on my skin. L’occitane’s hand lotion is another must — because dry hands are not cute, especially after all that sanitizing.

For staying focused, my Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 earbuds are a game-changer. They block out background noise, whether it’s the clatter of a busy café or someone’s loud conversation nearby. My laptop, of course, is a non-negotiable. It’s my portable office, and I make sure it’s always ready to go.

And then there are the little extras that just make my day easier. I always toss in a notebook and pen — call me old-fashioned, but sometimes jotting things down helps me think more clearly. A pack of gum for those midday pick-me-ups, and a protein bar or two in case I don’t have time for a full lunch.

These items not only keep me productive but ensure I feel good throughout the day. My “work from somewhere else” bag is my secret weapon for making the most of my time outside the house, and with these essentials on hand, I’m ready for anything.

