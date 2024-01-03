The First Black ‘Bachelorette’ Is Getting Divorced

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics

Rachel Lindsay, 38, the first Black Bachelorette, may be a single woman soon. Her husband, Bryan Abasolo, 43, has filed for divorce and is requesting spousal support after four years of marriage. Abasolo claims the two have been living separately since December 31, 2023 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The pair tied the knot in 2019 after meeting on Season 13 of the renowned reality dating show. They got married in Cancun, Mexico after Lindsay chose him from 30 other suitors. Speaking of which, Lindsay, who has become a popular podcaster and TV personality while working on the entertainment show Extra, recently said during an interview with The Viall Files in December that since The Bachelorette, the two have been “private” to protect their relationship.

“We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday [post here and there], but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show,” she said.

She continued, “I just [was like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves,’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there. I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 08: Television personalities Bryan Abasolo (L) and Rachel Lindsay enter the “AOL Build” taping at the AOL Studios on August 08, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Fans weren’t buying that story, however, noticing the two barely posted one another on social media and remarked that something seemed off.

During the podcast episode, Lindsay also said the two lead different lives due to their career paths.

“Bryan is a sole practitioner [and] he leaves the house at 8. He comes home at 9 o’clock, 9:30 [at night] sometimes. It’s just him by himself,” Lindsay said to Nick Viall at the time. “Me, especially now that I’m not doing ‘Extra,’ I have a lot more free time … and then I’m back in hustle mode trying to get a second job, so I go to events. So, we’re just in two totally different places.”

The couple don’t have any children together but they do share a property in North Hollywood.

Abasolo, a chiropractor from Miami, shared the news with Instagram followers through a post.

“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and loving your partner means you must let go,” he wrote in a lengthy message.

The former couple were one of the few matches from the show who made it down the altar.