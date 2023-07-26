3-Year-Old Great Niece Of ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Webb Drowns In Her Pool

Joi Pearson Photography/Getty Images for BET x Tyler Perry’s Sistas

Quad Webb, of Married to Medicine fame, and her family are grieving the recent passing of her 3-year-old great niece, Ari. According to reports from WSB-TV, Atlanta’s ABC affiliate, the child drowned at the Marietta, Ga. home of the star. Men were hanging out by the pool at the home on the evening of July 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. before getting out to grab food. When they returned to the pool later in the night, they found the child floating in the water, pulled her out and called police. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the 3-year-old is the child of Tamica Webb, Quad’s niece, and she was staying with her great aunt for a month-long vacation. Authorities didn’t mention whether or not Quad was present but but they did speak to the TV personality’s mother, Mary Loise Cox, who said the last time she saw the 3-year-old was with Quad that day, but she couldn’t recall the time.

Quad’s rep shared a message with TMZ about the tragedy, which read, “Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week. This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued.”

“In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media,” the rep added. “We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family.”

Quad previously celebrated the child on Instagram when she turned 3 back in April. She shared a sweet message for her “chocolate drop.”

“Wow, I can’t believe my baby is 3 years old today! I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest. You absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you; Ari you’re so special to me and I’m grateful to be apart [sic] of your life! I got you forever!!!”

Prior to that, she had stated that she adopted the child, but later clarified that Ari was not her adopted daughter, and rather, that she was stepping in as a support to the child.

“She’s in the hospital right now, and she is eight pounds, so we’re very excited about her,” she said shortly after Ari’s birth. “I just want to be able to give her the best life possible, and I am responsible for that, and she’s gonna get that.”

Our thoughts are with Quad, Tamica, Mary Loise, and their family during this trying time.