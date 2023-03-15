Jhené Aiko Creates Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise

Getty

Songtress and recent mother of two, Jhené Aiko, continues to expand her wellness footprint with the launch of ‘Sleep Soul Vol 2.’ a tracklist dedicated to helping babies and their parents get adequate rest. Aiko recently delivered a beautiful, healthy baby boy, Noah Hasani, with rapper and partner Big Sean last year on November 8th. The fresh R&B-inspired take on the traditional baby sleep music genre. Recently, she unveiled its newest project entitled “Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise.”

Developed by Aiko herself, the 20-song collection features soothing tracks designed to facilitate and foster a good night’s sleep by using the ambient sounds of nature. It includes everything from booming thunderstorms and crashing waves to birds chirping and the gentle tap of raindrops on a window. Among many highlights, “Raindrops On The Window” presents the perfect soundscape to lull you and your baby into sleep for the night.

Aiko recently took to Instagram to share her excitement about the launch and impact of the soundtrack, with the following caption, “We love being part of your precious sleepy time moments with your little ones ❤️ tag @sleepsoul to be featured in an upcoming ‘Sleepy Time with Sleep Soul’ 🧸☁️💤 #babysleep.”

In March 2022, Sleep Soul released Sleep Soul Volume 1. Since the release of Volume 1, Sleep Soul has partnered with the #1 app for sleep and meditation, Calm. The app featured the album prominently, as well as on Calm’s Instagram, with over 2.9 million followers. The app also features “Sleep Soul Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol.2 Presented by Jhené Aiko,” which is available now within the app.

We look forward to seeing how Aiko expands her wellness and parenting offerings.