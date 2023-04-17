Grace And Trai Byers Announce The Arrival Of Their First Child On Their Wedding Anniversary

For the Byers, seven is indeed the year of completion. Last October, actors Grace Byers and Trai Byers announced they were expecting their first child after six years of marriage. Recently, Grace took to Instagram to reveal the arrival of her newborn son and her seventh wedding anniversary with Trai. The Harlem actress captioned the sweet Instagram post, “2556 days, 365 weeks, 84 months, 7 years. 7….the year of completion and fullness. @traibyers, as we hold our newborn son in our arms, side by side, a new feeling of fullness overwhelms me. I am so moved by what God has done – His miracles, His blessings, His grace. I stand in reverie and awe.”

She continued to reflect on their relationship and appreciation for her husband, “ You have taught me so much about love, patience, compromise and sacrifice. I am overcome by you. By your love. By your heart. By the way you show up for us every day. There’s nothing you haven’t done. There’s nothing you won’t do. Your commitment to our union is a constant, burning blaze that never, ever goes out. My mouth remains agape each passing year. You are a husband that I could never imagine or fashion or create in my greatest of thoughts. And now, you are a father, who already surpasses this too. Dearest @traibyers, I have loved you. I love you.I will love you. Forever. In fullness. In completion.Happy 7 Year Anniversary, my dearest Heart + forever Beloved.”

In March, the couple debuted their maternity photos on Instagram, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby. She captioned the maternity shoot post, “

God, we thank you. Baby Byers, we can’t wait to meet you. 🤎♾️🤎 @traibyers.”

Congratulations to Grace and Trai on the arrival of their baby boy! We can’t wait to see how they take on their new role as parents